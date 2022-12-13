Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Yardbarker
Luke Kuechly discusses possibility of joining Panthers' coaching staff
Although it wouldn’t quite be pulling a Jeff Saturday, the Carolina Panthers could potentially be bringing a franchise icon onto their coaching staff. Appearing Tuesday on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, retired Panthers legend Luke Kuechly offered some high praise for Carolina’s interim coach Steve Wilks. Kuechly said that Wilks, who was a defensive coach for Carolina during Kuechly’s NFL career, is “fun to be around,” “knows the game extremely well,” and “treats the [players] great.”
UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen
With the transfer portal impacting North Carolina, particularly on the defensive end, the Tar Heels have begun hosting official visitors and extending offers to targets on their recruiting board. One highly-coveted transfer is Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen, who appears to be a priority for North Carolina and has...
Panthers great could join team’s coaching staff?
NFL Analysis Network
Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?
One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear
Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
Duke basketball in NBA: Zion Williamson dunks on former Tar Heel
Nowadays, the Zion Williamson experience is in full effect. On Tuesday night, the Duke basketball product produced a dunk that went viral, albeit in a New Orleans Pelicans loss, and it came at the expense of a former UNC basketball big man. But in fairness to Utah Jazz rookie Walker...
South Alabama commits ready to play North-South game at their future home
Four South Alabama commits will play a football game at their future home stadium for the first time Friday in the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star Game. James Clemens quarterback Giovanni Lopez of the North and UMS-Wright’ running back Cole Blaylock, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson of the South are all Jaguar 2023 commits.
Duke basketball recruiting joke gets laugh from five-star prep
Chatter has been light of late in the Duke basketball staff's recruitment of IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has held an offer from the Blue Devils since March. But during his chat...
Carolina Panthers head coach search includes two Super Bowl winners, top defensive mind
Looking to make a splash hire, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper reached into the college stages to hire Matt
This week in HS Sports: My own memories of Mike Leach, impressions from the All-Star Game
This is an opinion piece. Like most current journalists, I too have a Mike Leach story. And I also was stunned and saddened to see the Mississippi State head football coach die earlier this week at just age 61. In the fall of 2008 – before I started covering high...
Chris Paul to Graduate From Winston-Salem State Today
Donning his cap and gown, the 37-year-old will receive his diploma the day after leading the Suns to a victory.
2 Alabama alumni leave NFL rosters on Thursday
Two Alabama alumni left NFL rosters on Thursday – one after a two-day stay -- according to the NFL transactions report. The Indianapolis Colts announced the release of wide receiver Robert Foster from their practice squad after signing him on Tuesday. Guard Lester Cotton was waived from injured reserve...
From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, a special guest joins Doug Lesmerises to give advice about the college bowl season, which kicks off Friday. Tyler Shoemaker has his own college football ratings system which he uses to analyze games, and he talks with...
Joseph Goodman: For UAB, some SEC teams are braver than others
Give credit to South Carolina for showing up to Bartow Arena and going toe-to-toe with these mighty Blazers. At least the SEC chickens are not cowards like some other Power 5 teams that will remain nameless. I kid, of course. I kid. The other Power 5 teams will not remain...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: $1,200 in bonuses with bet $5 get $150 on 49ers vs. Seahawks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It wasn’t the two teams NFL insiders were expecting, but the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks clash Thursday night in a battle...
Five-star weekend drives OT Uber Ajongo to flip commitment to Wake Forest
A whirlwind of a weekend turned Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) offensive tackle Uber Ajongo's entire college recruitment upside down, and led down the road of pledging his commitment to Wake Forest. "The official visit didn't get set up until last Thursday," said Ajongo to Demon Deacon Digest. Coach (Nick) Tabacca...
Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
Los Angeles Rams waiving Terrell Lewis
After a back injury had kept him sidelined for two weeks, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. He also was let go by the Rams. Lewis will appear on the NFL’s waiver wire on Friday. Los Angeles announced its decision...
Tua Tagovailoa on Buffalo trip: ‘It snows in Alabama, guys’
A native of Hawaii who played college football at Alabama, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for the coldest game of his NFL career. The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown on Saturday night, prompting a reporter to inquire at the quarterback’s Wednesday press conference if Tagovailoa had seen snow.
Once a UNC Charlotte walk-on, Steelers standout Highsmith excited for homecoming vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith grew up a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan. The former Charlotte 49ers walk-on will face his childhood squad on Sunday.
