Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Luke Kuechly discusses possibility of joining Panthers' coaching staff

Although it wouldn’t quite be pulling a Jeff Saturday, the Carolina Panthers could potentially be bringing a franchise icon onto their coaching staff. Appearing Tuesday on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, retired Panthers legend Luke Kuechly offered some high praise for Carolina’s interim coach Steve Wilks. Kuechly said that Wilks, who was a defensive coach for Carolina during Kuechly’s NFL career, is “fun to be around,” “knows the game extremely well,” and “treats the [players] great.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllTarHeels

UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen

With the transfer portal impacting North Carolina, particularly on the defensive end, the Tar Heels have begun hosting official visitors and extending offers to targets on their recruiting board. One highly-coveted transfer is Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen, who appears to be a priority for North Carolina and has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

NFL Analysis Network

Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?

One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear

Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
AL.com

South Alabama commits ready to play North-South game at their future home

Four South Alabama commits will play a football game at their future home stadium for the first time Friday in the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star Game. James Clemens quarterback Giovanni Lopez of the North and UMS-Wright’ running back Cole Blaylock, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson of the South are all Jaguar 2023 commits.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

2 Alabama alumni leave NFL rosters on Thursday

Two Alabama alumni left NFL rosters on Thursday – one after a two-day stay -- according to the NFL transactions report. The Indianapolis Colts announced the release of wide receiver Robert Foster from their practice squad after signing him on Tuesday. Guard Lester Cotton was waived from injured reserve...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
REIDSVILLE, NC
AL.com

Los Angeles Rams waiving Terrell Lewis

After a back injury had kept him sidelined for two weeks, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. He also was let go by the Rams. Lewis will appear on the NFL’s waiver wire on Friday. Los Angeles announced its decision...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa on Buffalo trip: ‘It snows in Alabama, guys’

A native of Hawaii who played college football at Alabama, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for the coldest game of his NFL career. The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown on Saturday night, prompting a reporter to inquire at the quarterback’s Wednesday press conference if Tagovailoa had seen snow.
ALABAMA STATE
