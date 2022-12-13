The Book of Genesis is divided into four major narratives. They are marked by deceit, violence, double-crossing, payback, redemption and reconciliation. This week’s portion, Vayeshev, is read during the month of Kislev, a month of darkness, dreams and hope. Twenty years ago, Vayeshev coincided with Thanksgiving and Hanukkah. Torah commentaries two decades ago focused on the symbolism of Jewish light as a beacon of hope and a source of illumination.

1 DAY AGO