Mayorkas Meets with Colombian Leaders on Irregular Migration, Transnational Crime
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas visited Colombia’s capital Bogotá from December 8th through 10th to meet with senior government counterparts and build on the momentum started at the Summit of the Americas in June where the United States led efforts for a hemispheric approach to reducing irregular migration, and 20 countries signed the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection. During the visit, the Secretary and DHS officials, alongside colleagues from the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá led by Chargé D’Affaires Francisco Palmieri, participated in a series of bilateral meetings that included President of Colombia Gustavo Petro, Interior Minister Alfonso Prada Gil, Defense Minister Iván Velasquez Gomez, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán and Vice Ministers including Laura Gil Savastano, Director of Migration Carlos Fernando Garcia Manosalva, and Colombian Ambassador to the United States Luis Gilberto Murillo Urrutia, among others.
Mayorkas Reviews Customer Experience Progress with Homeland Security Advisory Council, Swears in New Member
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas convened a meeting of the Homeland Security Advisory Council on Wednesday to discuss how the Department can continually improve the American public’s experience when engaging with DHS, as well as the delivery of its key services such as trade and travel facilitation, immigration benefits processing, and aviation security screening.
Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
U.S. talking to Mexico, other countries to facilitate return of Venezuelans, official says
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with Mexico and other countries to facilitate the return of Venezuelans to their homeland, a senior U.S. official said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Peru's President Pedro Castillo replaced by Dina Boluarte after impeachment
Peru has a female president for the first time, after ex-president Pedro Castillo was impeached - hours after he tried to dissolve parliament. Dina Boluarte - previously the vice-president - was sworn in after a dramatic day in Lima on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Mr Castillo had said he...
US: Russia's 'fully serviceable' artillery rocket ammunition to last until early 2023
Biden administration warns of potential influx of migrants immediately after Title 42 ends
The end of a Trump-era border policy next week will "likely increase migration flows immediately," and migrants who are in encampments along Mexico's northern border may attempt to cross into the United States, according to a Homeland Security intelligence memo reviewed by CNN.
Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges
When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo
(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...
Dominican Republic's treatment of Haitian migrants draws fire
The Dominican Republic is facing international criticism over its treatment and deportation of Haitian migrants. Driving the news: Dominican authorities expelled more than 60,000 Haitians between August and October, a government spokesperson said in a tweet earlier this month. Over 108,000 Haitians have been deported since the beginning of the...
