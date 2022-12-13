Bari Weiss, crusader against antisemitism, takes leading role in Elon Musk’s push to reinstate conservative and extremist voices

Read full article on original website
Elon Brings One of America’s Most Prominent Nazis Back to Twitter
Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has been reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new policies for the platform. The founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer had been banned from Twitter since 2013. Anglin has publicly indicated that the goal of his operation and adherence to white nationalist ideology is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government. Many people also believe that the Jews should be exterminated.” Anglin is a staunch supporter of Nazi ideology and regularly espouses Holocaust denail. In 2018, Anglin wrote that he “[hates] women. I think they deserve to be beaten,...
Van Jones’ ‘Bullshit’ Antisemitism Apology Lands Like a Lead Balloon
Black media pundits and activists have been quick to drag political commentator Van Jones for taking it upon himself to speak on behalf of all Black people this week with a bizarre apology for the rising antisemitism that preceded Kanye West’s recent outbursts.The media personality and Kim Kardashian BFF seemingly assumed the role of Black America’s leader when he appeared as the keynote speaker on Monday evening at the Wall Street Dinner, held by the UJA-Federation of New York, a philanthropic organization dedicated to connecting various groups in order to strengthen Jewish communities.In a video of the speech uploaded to...
Kanye West Tells Jews 'Forgive Hitler' Amid Antisemitism Controversy
"You can't force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today," West told Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.
Business Insider
Twitter's real problem is that the constant string of Elon Musk scandals is making it boring
The only thing anyone talks about on Twitter any more is Twitter scandals and Elon Musk, and it's getting dull fast.
Skyrocketing slurs, racism, and antisemitic content on Twitter may encourage domestic terrorists, report warns: 'Violence is inevitable'
Elon Musk says impressions on posts containing hate speech are down overall, but researchers say slurs and antisemitic content are skyrocketing.
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
The Jewish Press
Cultural Appropriation and the Jews
While covering the World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar an Egyptian television reporter was assaulted by an angry mob and forced to leave the games to avoid being lynched. The mob assaulted him because they mistook him for an Israeli reporter. Qatari officials were reportedly embarrassed by the incident. They...
A Kanye West fan forum responded to his antisemitism with a deluge of Holocaust education
A heartening response to his horrifying interviews.
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform, the latest battle over what can and cannot be said on the site since billionaire Elon Musk took control of it. Accounts of reporters with The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications, went dark Thursday. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.
AOL Corp
The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist
Sociologist and activist Frances Fox Piven warned the US about getting complacent after the midterms. "I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Piven told the Guardian. She added that there is still a chance that the US could become a "fascist country." A veteran...
Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community
The federal justice system can’t seem to find him, but Elon Musk has. Twitter has reinstated prominent neo-Nazi website publisher Andrew Anglin to Twitter, and the Daily Stormer publisher who has evaded a federal court order in Montana after he was found guilty of violating the civil rights of a Montana Jewish family has been […] The post Twitter reinstates neo-Nazi publisher who targeted Whitefish Jewish community appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Republican Jewish Group Tells Conservatives: 'Enough Is Enough' With Kanye
On Thursday, the rapper claimed that he made antisemitism "popular" and gave praise to Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' InfoWars show.
stljewishlight.org
Netanyahu defends his pending far-right coalition: ‘Two hands firmly on the steering wheel’
(JTA) – On the cusp of forming a new government, incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his inclusion of far-right groups in his coalition amid domestic and global criticism for his alliances with extremist figures. “They’re joining me, I’m not joining them,” Netanyahu said in an NPR interview...
stljewishlight.org
New poll finds majority of Republicans don’t think antisemitism is a serious problem
A new poll published on Wednesday showed a majority of Republicans don’t see the surge in antisemitic attacks and rising openly anti-Jewish rhetoric on social media as a serious problem. According to the poll of 1,614 adults, conducted by Quinnipiac University between December 8–12 via landline and cell phones,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Van Jones Apologizes To Jewish Community For Ye’s Anti-Semitism
The CNN host is trending after commenting on the “silence” of the Black community. Van Jones is speaking up against Ye’s recent antics and anti-semitic comments. The political commentator has publicly apologized to Jewish people on behalf of the Black community. Jones opened up about his thoughts...
Far from being about faith, Christian nationalism is about politics and hero worship
Commentary: A Fresno County writer warns Christians against confusing their religion for political movements.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
White House, Doug Emhoff host antisemitism summit, warning the hatred is 'the death knell of democracy'
WASHINGTON — The White House convened top administration officials and Jewish leaders on Wednesday for a summit on antisemitism, which has spiked sharply in recent years — . Antisemitic violence, like the 2018 mass shooting at Pittsburghs’ Tree of Life synagogue, has been on the rise. The rapper Kanye West has been at the center of a weeks-long controversy engendered by his antisemitic screeds and threats; despite this, he was recently hosted at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. And online hate speech continues to proliferate, creating a tense environment for many American Jews and other communities.
stljewishlight.org
Jewish, Arab educators to St. Louis supporters: “We know ultra-nationalist Israelis deeply oppose what we do”
Leah Beinhaker, a leader of a Jewish-Arab bilingual education organization in Israel, recently offered an optimistic take on how the country’s new right-wing governing coalition could impact relations between Israelis and Palestinians. That’s even though the new person overseeing border police in Palestinian territories used to chant “Death to Arabs” and once defended three men that set fire to empty classrooms at one of the organization’s schools in Jerusalem.
