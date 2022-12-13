ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick

Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Von Miller, Micah Parsons clear the air about perceived Jalen Hurts criticism

Maybe we can finally focus on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next opponent, the Chicago Bears… maybe. By now, you’ve all heard the story. You’ve probably heard about it so much that you’re sick of hearing it. Micah Parsons appeared on the Voncast with host/creator Von Miller. He made a statement that had Jalen Hurts‘ name attached to it. Philly’s QB1 brushed it off. It seemed like everything should have calmed after that, especially seeing as how Hurts and Parsons weren’t discussing the story. Perhaps we should have known better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

John Mara 'didn't think there was that big of a gap between' Giants, Eagles

New York Giants co-owner John Mara was admittedly surprised his team was thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles at home to the tune of 48-22 this past Sunday. "That certainly was a disappointment," Mara told Tom Rock of Newsday about the Week 14 result that dropped the Giants to 7-5-1 on the season. "I didn’t think there was that big of a gap between the two of us but obviously they proved that there is. We’ll see. We get to play them one more time. It was disappointing but you have 17 games and you’re going to have one or two games like that. Hopefully, it won’t happen again."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

7 Philadelphia Eagles who need to be offered extensions relatively soon

The Philadelphia Eagles have some tough calls to make next offseason. The NFL’s constant dedication to attaining parity is part of what makes it so popular. The worst teams pick first in the next NFL Draft. Franchises that need a game-changer can sign one during the free-agency frenzy. As easy as it has been to fall in love with this Philadelphia Eagles team, the reality is it will be impossible to keep it together as currently constructed for another run in 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

