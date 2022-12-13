David Lieberman, MD, PhD: There are a few outcome measures, such as the RSBQ and the CGI-severity scale or CGI-improvements scale, that are currently used in in clinical trials. RSBQ stands for Rett syndrome behavior questionnaire, and that is one that’s completed by the caregiver. [It] asks several questions that give you some information across 8 areas. CGI stands for clinical global impression, and you can either have an impression of severity and a separate impression of improvement, and the clinical global impression of severity is a 7-point scale from unaffected to severely affected. That is a clinician-rated scale that could be used in the clinic, and we are using them for some natural history study on data. I don’t feel that they’re all that helpful in clinical practice, because I don’t necessarily need to tabulate numbers across several behavior components. I focus on what issues the parents have when I’m having a clinic visit with them. We may focus on a few issues at a time. The RSBQ was intended originally as a way to help differentiate patients with Rett syndrome who might be at an institution, a facility for those with intellectual disability, let’s say, and how Rett syndrome patients would appear different than others. The higher the score, the more Rett-like they are. It was never really intended as a clinical outcome measure. I think there are some flaws with that approach. Right now, that’s the best we have. I know there are groups trying to work on improved outcome measures for clinical trials. Some of those may involve devices and biosensors that could provide more objective data. As I said, some of the symptoms present in Rett syndrome that we try to treat could be breath-holding and hyperventilation. That might be very difficult for parents to keep track of on an hour-to-hour or day-to-day basis. When you have a device that could measure breathing; you could get a quantitative assessment of that measure and follow it over time. There’s bound to be more clinical measures for Rett in the future.

