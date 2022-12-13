Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
ajmc.com
TRANSFORM Data Support Liso-cel as Second-line Treatment for LBCL, Says Dr Jeremy Abramson
The longer follow-up in the primary analysis of TRANSFORM provides confidence in the durability of patient responses to lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), said Jeremy Abramson, MD, director of the lymphoma program, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. The TRANSFORM data presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition...
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
ajmc.com
Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID
When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease
Cerebrospinal fluid's immune system is 'drastically altered' in people with cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
ajmc.com
Using Risk Factors to Guide CAR T Approach Before, After Infusion in B-ALL
This paper follows the 10-year remission mark for the first child treated with CD19-targeted CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), adding promise to the notion that the technology can provide long-term durable remissions in patients who are highly refractory to chemotherapy. Researchers of a...
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
ajmc.com
Real-world Study Confirms Clinical Benefit of Ruxolitinib in Heavily Pretreated cGVHD
A multicenter study supports the use of ruxolitinib in steroid-refractory and steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease, adding to promising clinical trial findings. Clinical trial data suggests ruxolitinib is an effective second-line therapy for patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) that is resistant to or dependent on corticosteroids, and a multicenter real-world study confirmed its benefits in heavily pretreated cGVHD patients.
ajmc.com
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
ajmc.com
Methods for Assessing Rett Syndrome
David Lieberman, MD, PhD: There are a few outcome measures, such as the RSBQ and the CGI-severity scale or CGI-improvements scale, that are currently used in in clinical trials. RSBQ stands for Rett syndrome behavior questionnaire, and that is one that’s completed by the caregiver. [It] asks several questions that give you some information across 8 areas. CGI stands for clinical global impression, and you can either have an impression of severity and a separate impression of improvement, and the clinical global impression of severity is a 7-point scale from unaffected to severely affected. That is a clinician-rated scale that could be used in the clinic, and we are using them for some natural history study on data. I don’t feel that they’re all that helpful in clinical practice, because I don’t necessarily need to tabulate numbers across several behavior components. I focus on what issues the parents have when I’m having a clinic visit with them. We may focus on a few issues at a time. The RSBQ was intended originally as a way to help differentiate patients with Rett syndrome who might be at an institution, a facility for those with intellectual disability, let’s say, and how Rett syndrome patients would appear different than others. The higher the score, the more Rett-like they are. It was never really intended as a clinical outcome measure. I think there are some flaws with that approach. Right now, that’s the best we have. I know there are groups trying to work on improved outcome measures for clinical trials. Some of those may involve devices and biosensors that could provide more objective data. As I said, some of the symptoms present in Rett syndrome that we try to treat could be breath-holding and hyperventilation. That might be very difficult for parents to keep track of on an hour-to-hour or day-to-day basis. When you have a device that could measure breathing; you could get a quantitative assessment of that measure and follow it over time. There’s bound to be more clinical measures for Rett in the future.
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
ajmc.com
Tocilizumab Biosimilars Show Similar Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity to Reference: ACR Abstracts
Two tocilizumab biosimilars had similar safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity compared with the reference biologic, according to abstracts presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting. One biosimilar, MSB11456, was a proposed product being tested in healthy adults, while the other, BAT1806 (also known as BIIB800), had results from a phase 3 trial.
ajmc.com
Implementing Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS) into COPD Patient Treatment Regimen
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: ICSs [inhaled corticosteroids] haven’t shown much evidence in impacting the course of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] by itself. But in combination with a LABA [long-acting beta-agonist], there are some data showing that they can reduce exacerbations. We’re going to come back to triplet therapy in a minute. What are the nuances? How do we choose between ICS and LABA vs LABA and LAMA [long-acting muscarinic antagonist]?
ajmc.com
In R/R CLL, Zanubrutinib Offers 35% Improved PFS Over Ibrutinib; Edge Greater for Higher-Risk Patients
Results from the ALPINE trial were presented Tuesday at a late-breaking session of the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, held in New Orleans, Louisiana. Patients with 1 prior treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic leukemia saw 35% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) when...
