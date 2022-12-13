Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
52-year-old man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, firearms from home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they found drugs and firearms inside a home. On Oct. 20, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 9000 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County makes narcotics arrests
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal explosion in Buena Vista accepted a plea agreement in court December 15, 2022. Phillip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Three other indictments were dismissed. “Ultimately, this is a compromise. Mr. Westmoreland today...
wfxrtv.com
Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
pmg-va.com
Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
WSLS
Two men wanted after burglary at tobacco shop in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say robbed an Express Tobacco on Tuesday. Authorities said they responded to reports of a burglary at the Express Tobacco on Forest Road on Tuesday. We’re told...
Authorities searching for 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.
WDBJ7.com
Police arrest 19-year-old wanted following August homicide in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police, along with other agencies, arrested a 19-year-old suspect authorities had been searching for since August. According to the Danville Police Department, their officers along with members of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office took Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, 19, into custody Tuesday afternoon in Gretna without incident.
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputies presented Medal of Valor
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “Back when I started in 1986, this is something that I thought I would never have to witness. What happened on March 14, 2022, it’s something as an officer that you never truly prepare yourself for,” said Sheriff Kevin Hall of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.
WSLS
One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
Officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into Rockingham County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer
WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car during road rage incident in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an apparent road rage incident. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 9 just before 11 a.m., deputies got a call about a road rage incident between two cars that may have resulted in shots being fired. Deputies say that the incident […]
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police investigate a malicious wounding incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says it is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say they responded to Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired at 11:13 a.m. While en route, they received...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WSET
Police investigating after suspicious package found inside of Bedford Walmart
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A police presence was reported at the Walmart in Bedford. According to a sergeant with Bedford Police, they are investigating after a suspicious package was found inside the store. A sergeant with Bedford Police confirmed with us that there was a suspicious package found. At...
Franklin News Post
Drug overdoses challenge Roanoke region's 'broken system'
Southwest Virginia is plagued by drug overdoses. The last two calendar years have exhibited dramatic increases in the number of fatal overdoses, many including misuse of the painkiller opioid fentanyl. During the third quarter of this year, from July to September, the Virginia Department of Health reported the region experienced...
Comments / 0