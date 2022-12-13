ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrum, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County makes narcotics arrests

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal explosion in Buena Vista accepted a plea agreement in court December 15, 2022. Phillip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Three other indictments were dismissed. “Ultimately, this is a compromise. Mr. Westmoreland today...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ferrum man arrested and charged after deputies search his home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it has arrested a man after finding several weapons and drugs at his home in Ferrum. Deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Franklin Street with a narcotics-related search warrant on October 20. 52-year-old Dennis...
FERRUM, VA
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
pmg-va.com

Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests

On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police arrest 19-year-old wanted following August homicide in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police, along with other agencies, arrested a 19-year-old suspect authorities had been searching for since August. According to the Danville Police Department, their officers along with members of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office took Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, 19, into custody Tuesday afternoon in Gretna without incident.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into Rockingham County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police search for stolen Orkin utility trailer

WYTHEVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Orkin Pest Control utility trailer. Officers say the trailer was reported stolen on Dec. 12 from 525 East Main Street and was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. The trailer is...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police investigate a malicious wounding incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says it is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say they responded to Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired at 11:13 a.m. While en route, they received...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
Franklin News Post

Drug overdoses challenge Roanoke region's 'broken system'

Southwest Virginia is plagued by drug overdoses. The last two calendar years have exhibited dramatic increases in the number of fatal overdoses, many including misuse of the painkiller opioid fentanyl. During the third quarter of this year, from July to September, the Virginia Department of Health reported the region experienced...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy