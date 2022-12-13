Read full article on original website
Related
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
bcdemocrat.com
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
94.3 Lite FM
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
korncountry.com
Cheer Fund delivery day is Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department’s annual Cheer Fund delivery day is this Saturday, December 17. Volunteers are needed in their trucks, vans, and cars to ensure all of the kids in Bartholomew County receive their gifts in time for Christmas. If you are interested in helping,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
korncountry.com
Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
cbs4indy.com
Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
Current Publishing
A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business
A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
bcdemocrat.com
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training
After the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, General Manager Adam Goble said they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.
korncountry.com
Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
Dancing is more than just fun for Young at Heart Senior Line Dancers
Step by step, dozens of dancers groove for two hours every Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Washington Park Family Center.
Comments / 1