Brown County, IN

KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
korncountry.com

Cheer Fund delivery day is Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department’s annual Cheer Fund delivery day is this Saturday, December 17. Volunteers are needed in their trucks, vans, and cars to ensure all of the kids in Bartholomew County receive their gifts in time for Christmas. If you are interested in helping,...
COLUMBUS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business

A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated

*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
NORTH VERNON, IN

