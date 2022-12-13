NEW JERSEY - A Long Island man who was a member of the Air National Guard was fatally injured in a snowboarding accident in New Jersey last week. Airman 1st Class Peter R. Mathews, of Bay Shore, was snowboarding at Big Snow, an indoor slope at the American Dream mall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford last Thursday, according to a report. He fell and hit his head on the slope, a relative told Newsday. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO