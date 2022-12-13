Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
New community center brings support and education to Lower East Side
NEW YORK - Since 1996, the Lower East Side Girls Club has supported young women and youth of color throughout New York City by creating a safe space for youth to find their passions and empower them with knowledge, all while building up their self-esteem and community. This past October...
fox5ny.com
NYC homeless sweeps: Most people end up leaving shelters
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams launched his subway safety plan in February and has repeatedly touted its success. But new data obtained by the New York Daily News through a Freedom of Information Law request shows that around 70% of homeless individuals who have been moved into shelters have left within a week of being admitted.
fox5ny.com
NYC homelessness crisis
Mayor Eric Adams has called his subway safety plan a win. But new data shows that around 70% of homeless individuals who have been moved into shelters have left within a week of being admitted.
fox5ny.com
Long Island's 'Mrs. Claus' makes kids' wishes come true
DIX HILLS, N.Y. - For most of the year, she's Jennifer Scully, a 50-year-old interior designer. Come the last week in October until Christmas, she is Mrs. Claus. Instead of the North Pole, her Dix Hills home is her workshop. "We can all do something to help someone in need,"...
fox5ny.com
NYC cannabis crackdown: Mayor promises enforcement through 'education'
NEW YORK - After New York legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, dozens if not hundreds of businesses around the city began openly selling cannabis products without a license. Indeed, the state's cannabis agency has only just recently started issuing licenses to applicants who have met a list of specific criteria.
fox5ny.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
Talk about an adventure for one pet! A dog escaped from his owner while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later.
fox5ny.com
Cannabis crackdown in NYC
Yes, marijuana is legal in New York. But you need a license from the state to sell it. The mayor said education and not incarceration is at the core of his plan to stop smoke shops, bodegas, and pop-up stores from illegally selling cannabis.
fox5ny.com
Airman dies after snowboarding accident at American Dream mall
NEW JERSEY - A Long Island man who was a member of the Air National Guard was fatally injured in a snowboarding accident in New Jersey last week. Airman 1st Class Peter R. Mathews, of Bay Shore, was snowboarding at Big Snow, an indoor slope at the American Dream mall and entertainment complex in East Rutherford last Thursday, according to a report. He fell and hit his head on the slope, a relative told Newsday. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died.
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
fox5ny.com
NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases
NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
fox5ny.com
The 'climate of hate' in the United States
NEW YORK - Mass shootings targeting specific communities continue to claim innocent American lives. hate speech - especially against the Jewish, Black, and LGTBQ communities, spreads like a virus on social media, inciting toxic emotions and violence. As the number of bias attacks in New York City and across the...
fox5ny.com
NYC among top metro areas homebuyers are leaving
NEW YORK - A new report has listed New York City as one of top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
fox5ny.com
Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?
NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
fox5ny.com
Man assaulted in brutal Central Park anti-Semitic attack
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand. The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive. Police say the...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - See the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, Friday night live at Madison Square Garden. Jerry Seinfeld continues his residency at Beacon Theatre Friday and Saturday night. Santa's Secret is back! Wander through a seasonal speakeasy on the fifth floor of The Shops at Hudson Yards. Experience...
fox5ny.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
fox5ny.com
NYPD warehouse fire aftermath
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire at an NYPD warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police stored evidence and vehicles at the building.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn fire that left woman dead deemed a homicide
NEW YORK - A fire that left a woman dead inside a Brooklyn residential building has been deemed a homicide, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the woman, identified as Sugerys Ramirez, 40, of Brooklyn, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive last month inside of one of the apartments located at 124 Van Siclen Ave. in East New York. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5ny.com
Thieves stealing car parts in Queens
Thieves who target wheels, airbags, and other components on vehicles often work in teams. They are in and out in minutes.
fox5ny.com
Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee
Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee. Captain John Walker told reporters they are searching for Termaine Saulsbury, a 39-year-old Philadelphia resident who they think could be hiding in the city with help from family or friends. Saulsbury is wanted for allegedly shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority officer in Frankford and shooting a gas station employee in the Bronx days earlier.
