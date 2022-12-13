Read full article on original website
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com
'Don't let my racetrack die': Housing, horsepower clash with sprawl reaching Bradenton raceways
BRADENTON, Fla. - Residents from Lee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Manatee, St. Lucie, Seminole, Pasco, Pinellas, Volusia, and Hardee counties, plus Arizona and Wisconsin, filled the benches at Manatee County Commission's land use meeting Thursday to oppose forward movement on a housing development proposed next to two of the loudest attractions in the Tampa Bay Area – Bradenton Motorsports Park and the Freedom Factory.
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation
While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Pleasant Real Estate LLC and Pleasant Real Estate LLC II sold the Unit B-604 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Thomas and Susan Pluss, of Longboat Key, for $3.45 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $707,100 in 1991.
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
Longboat Observer
Peter Vole named Agriculturalist of the Year in Manatee County
In 1993, Peter Vole III was not really a rancher despite his 19 acres of land. That all changed with one phone call. Vole, who in November was honored as the Manatee County Agriculturalist of the Year by the Bradenton Kiwanis, was living on Oxford Road in Parrish just under 20 years ago when he received a call from his neighbor, Savilla Oxford.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Longboat Observer
Ringling Trail complete street officially opens to bicyclists
With a focus on multimodal mobility and greater bicycle safety from Legacy Trail to the bayfront, commissioners from both the city and the county, staff and cyclists gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Ringling Trail, a “complete street” project along Ringling Boulevard from Lime Avenue to Pineapple Avenue.
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Chapel day trips to the Artful Giraffe
Michael Nunes is the first to start painting. Cindy Kuehnel chooses a gnome she named Elmer. Plenty of paint colors to choose from at the Artful Giraffe. Michelle Giannico and Jamie Engel choose mugs to paint. Michelle Giannico gets assistance from artist Gina Fortino. Donna Dolan pours paint for her...
Longboat Observer
Lights and sights around Sarasota
A bit of whimsy combines with white-light restraint at the entrance gate to a property in the 4400 block of Bayshore Road in the Indian Beach area. A passer-by could easily read by the light from the decorations on Habana Drive. Front one end of the corner lot to the other, white lights glisten.
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
Bay News 9
Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
Longboat Observer
Housing development plans advance despite dissent from racing community
The owners of two East County motorsports tracks pleaded with Manatee County commissioners on Thursday to curtail Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's efforts to build up to 4,500 homes in close proximity. Freedom Factory owner Garrett Mitchell, known by his YouTube persona Cleetus McFarland, and Bradenton Motorsports Park owner Victor Alvarez both spoke...
fox13news.com
Video shows burglar shoot his way into vape shop in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - When one gun shot wasn't enough to break the glass at Ignite Vapors on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, the suspect fired again. Surveillance video from inside the store shows the person push their way through the broken glass. That was on December 5. Three days later,...
Mysuncoast.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
