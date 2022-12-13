Read full article on original website
WCPO
Enjoy Your Probiotics with a Simple Recipe: Sparkling Lemon Yakult
What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years, so Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw created a recipe using Yakult U.S.A.!. You can find Yakult at your local Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, or...
WCPO
An Easy Way to Take Your Probiotics
What you put in your body greatly affects your health and how you feel. Probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years, so Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw created a recipe using a mango and Yakult U.S.A.!. You can find Yakult at your local Kroger,...
Epicurious
Spiced Red Wine and Coke
Sure, “estate grown wine” sounds chic, but once you’ve got a happy buzz going, does it really matter how you got there? An inexpensive bottle (looking at you, Trader Joe’s) can be just as memorable—desirable, even—once it’s spiked with the caramelly complexity of cola, lots of ginger, fresh lemon, and some choice spices to tame any sharp edges and excess acidity. If someone is being a snob, just tell them those in the Basque region call a non-spiced version of this drink kalimotxo/calimocho and drink it by the jugful. It’s like your college hangover but more refined. Choose a fruity, easy-drinking red like Merlot, Malbec, or Pinot Noir.
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Potato Chips Cookies
These crispy chocolate potato chips cookies are so cute and delicious! Perfect for snacking…well, if you like to snack something sweet and chocolatey. Your family and friends will love them! You can definitely find store-bought chocolate covered potato chips but trust me – homemade is better and tastier! Here is the recipe:
WCPO
Perfectly Posh Gifts
Some of us have expensive tastes and appreciate the finer things in life when giving or receiving gifts. In fact, an old TV show called ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ coined the phrase “Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams,” which is the theme of a special interview with TV Host, blogger and style expert Emily Loftiss. Emily is also known for her popular blog Everyday Glam, which provides super secrets at finding affordable luxury. Today, Emily joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle with some cool holiday deals and secrets on where to find high-end, designer brands on a budget.
Thrillist
There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese
The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change. Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
WCPO
On the List for Hot Holiday WOW
Celebrity lifestyle and journalist Emily L. Foley says that there are plenty of cool gifts out there to create the ‘HOLIDAY WOW’ factor, and she is here to help in this special Hot List interview. The celebrity journalist interviews A-Listers and will share inside information on the newest trends and styles, along with some gifts ideas that will make families or friends very happy.
thespruceeats.com
Vegan Vodka Sauce
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Vodka sauce is utterly delicious, especially when it coats a bowl of perfectly al dente pasta. Hit it with some fresh basil and serve it with a glass of red, and you’ve got yourself the perfect any-day-of-the-week dinner.
Popculture
Dessert Sold at Whole Foods Recalled
Those who frequent Whole Foods should take yet another close look at their recent purchases. Amid a string of recalls to hit the popular grocery, yet another item has been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
Lebanon-Express
Peanuts and herbs can 'help with gut health'
According to researchers from Penn State, adding one ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cumin, turmeric, rosemary, oregano, basil and thyme to the diet each day, may affect the composition of gut bacteria.
No Bake Chocolate Mousse Pie, A Quick Dessert Idea
This will be the easiest dessert you ever make. With only 4 ingredients you can have a creamy, chocolatey mousse pie with less than a 15 minute prep time. This is how I have made chocolate mousse since I was a teen.
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
Food52
Malted Milk Chocolate Rugelach
Rugelach is a beloved Jewish treasure originating from Eastern Europe. The cookie-pastry hybrid can be filled with anything from jam to chocolate and is the perfect two-bite treat fit for any holiday spread. This version, a classic chocolate rugelach bolstered with the flavors of creamy milk chocolate and malted milk powder, has a nostalgic flavor and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that will shine at any cookie swap.
gordonramsayclub.com
Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake
Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
Freethink
Bacteria breakthrough could create brand new cheese flavors
From camembert to stilton, the rich and diverse flavors that make cheese taste so delicious are strongly connected to beneficial bacteria, which spontaneously grow inside the cheese as mold ripens on its surface. As they degrade the proteins and lipid molecules found in milk fat, these microbes trigger complex chemical...
