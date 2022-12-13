Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Debbie Taylor
Debbie Taylor has been a Realtor with Blackwell Realty & Auction since 2013. She said the most rewarding part of her job is “telling others about Wilson County and all the great things it has to offer.”. Taylor, who grew up in Nashville and Pegram, moved to Wilson County...
WKRN
Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit
The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
WKRN
Nashville middle school hosts 'drip drive'
Community honors fallen Maury County Deputy Brad Miller. More than 40 pedestrians killed in Nashville this year. Nashville clinic has 43% of patients diagnosed with …. The CDC will update its flu map Friday. Tennessee has remained as one of the hardest-hit states for weeks. Multiple guns stolen from cars.
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Georgia HBCU alumna teaching kids about HBCUs and Black Wall Street through her book series. Claudia Walker, a Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, graduate and author, is dedicated to educating children on the value of HBCUs and financial literacy through her book series The ABCs of HBCUs and The ABCs of Black Wall Street.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna West, an RCS alternative school, helps students find their inner strength
(Smyrna, TN) You won’t find murals or mascots or bright colors adorning the hallways at Smyrna West. There are no pep-rallies, busy hallways or throngs of socializing students. Instead, the hallways are quiet and muted. The walls are colored a soft blue. The school’s design is intentional. “You’ll...
WSMV
Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
Largest Embassy Suites in the U.S. Opens in Downtown Nashville
Hilton proudly announces the opening of the largest Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in the U.S., Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. The spacious 506-key all-suites hotel, situated adjacent to Music City Convention Center, is a destination for both business and leisure guests to meet, gather and celebrate their next big event.
Clarksville Police Department hosting holiday family food drive
Clarksville Police are hosting a family food drive this year and your help is needed to make it a success!
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
wvlt.tv
Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
Comments / 0