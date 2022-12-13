ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

LSU Freshman CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters The Transfer Portal

LSU freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Davis-Robinson, a native of Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Priority Target Sets Commitment Date

LSU target Jordan Hall has included the Tigers in his top four schools alongside Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Along with announcing he will commit to a program on Dec. 22, Hall will also sign on the same day during the early signing period. The Florida native, and 4-star defensive lineman,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

What Javien Toviano's Commitment Means For LSU

Brian Kelly and the Tigers filled a position of need when 5-star cornerback Javien Toviano announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday. A program with only two scholarship cornerbacks on roster, the time is now to retool this secondary for the future. But to secure a player of Toviano’s caliber...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Konnor Griffin, Nation's Top Recruit For 2024

Konnor Griffin, the nation's top baseball recruit for 2024, announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday night. Griffin, a native of Florence, Miss., (Jackson Preparatory), picked the Tigers over offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt. Per SI.com:. quote:. A do-it-all player on the diamond, Griffin has played shortstop,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Documents filed in a state lawsuit show that a former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with the university and Miles. The documents include a detailed account of the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” her after recruiting her from an LSU sorority to work at the athletics department. Miles has denied allegations that he made sexual advances toward students. The documents are filed in a state lawsuit against LSU and Miles by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Lands Big Commitment From 4-Star CB Javien Toviano

Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff landed a big-time commitment on Thursday from four-star cornerback Javien Toviano. The Arlington, Texas, native picked the Tigers over Texas, Texas A&M, and Michigan. Toviano, a 6-1, 185-pound prospect from James Martin High School, is rated the No. 6 cornerback in the country...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville basketball teams

Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams. Head Coach: Lionel Gilbert (8th year) Last Season: 30-5, Lost in 3A Semi-finals to Madison Prep. Top players graduated: Troy Cole (Blackburn College), Lawrence Forcell, Malik Robertson. Top Returning Players: Robert Kent (senior), Rayien Oatis...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales

Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Teddy’s Juke Joint Is Spinning History

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Teddy’s Juke Joint is a gem. It is one of only three remaining juke joints open for business on the Chitlin Circuit of US Highway 61 along the Mississippi River. Teddy’s Juke Joint has been in business for forty-four years. The owner, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. still opens and closes the juke joint daily. They are open from 2:00pm until 2:00am daily. Teddy’s Juke Joint is most known for the iconic Blues musicians who have played there. BB King, Raful Neal, the entire Neal family, Slim Harpo, Mem Shannon, Lazy Lester, and countless other musicians have graced the stage.
BATON ROUGE, LA

