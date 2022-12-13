Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Freshman CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters The Transfer Portal
LSU freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Davis-Robinson, a native of Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted...
LOOK: LSU Commits Recruiting Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
After Javien Toviano committed to LSU on Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU. The Tigers are still locked in on...
LSU Priority Target Sets Commitment Date
LSU target Jordan Hall has included the Tigers in his top four schools alongside Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Along with announcing he will commit to a program on Dec. 22, Hall will also sign on the same day during the early signing period. The Florida native, and 4-star defensive lineman,...
What Javien Toviano's Commitment Means For LSU
Brian Kelly and the Tigers filled a position of need when 5-star cornerback Javien Toviano announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday. A program with only two scholarship cornerbacks on roster, the time is now to retool this secondary for the future. But to secure a player of Toviano’s caliber...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Konnor Griffin, Nation's Top Recruit For 2024
Konnor Griffin, the nation's top baseball recruit for 2024, announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday night. Griffin, a native of Florence, Miss., (Jackson Preparatory), picked the Tigers over offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt. Per SI.com:. quote:. A do-it-all player on the diamond, Griffin has played shortstop,...
The #1 Ranked Class of 2024 High School Baseball Player Commits to LSU
FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV)- Jackson Prep’s Konnor Griffin has committed to play college baseball at LSU. Griffin is the number 1 ranked player in the country for the 2024 class and some say he could be the number 1 picked in the MLB draft when eligible. Last season for Jackson Prep Griffin hit .472 with 6 […]
brproud.com
LSU signee Mikaylah Williams named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Signee and Bossier City, Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams was named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year on Thursday after she put on a showcase in Debrecen, Hungary to help Team USA take home the gold medal in the 3×3 U18 World Cup.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Documents filed in a state lawsuit show that a former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with the university and Miles. The documents include a detailed account of the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” her after recruiting her from an LSU sorority to work at the athletics department. Miles has denied allegations that he made sexual advances toward students. The documents are filed in a state lawsuit against LSU and Miles by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Lands Big Commitment From 4-Star CB Javien Toviano
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff landed a big-time commitment on Thursday from four-star cornerback Javien Toviano. The Arlington, Texas, native picked the Tigers over Texas, Texas A&M, and Michigan. Toviano, a 6-1, 185-pound prospect from James Martin High School, is rated the No. 6 cornerback in the country...
5-Star Aggies CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Aggies' top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has committed to the LSU Tigers
theadvocate.com
Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville basketball teams
Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams. Head Coach: Lionel Gilbert (8th year) Last Season: 30-5, Lost in 3A Semi-finals to Madison Prep. Top players graduated: Troy Cole (Blackburn College), Lawrence Forcell, Malik Robertson. Top Returning Players: Robert Kent (senior), Rayien Oatis...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales
Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
Band director celebrates 50 years of teaching in Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 50 years, Sheily Bell has taught generations of musicians in Ascension Parish. “So, I’ve taught at all three high schools on this side of the parish, and one of the middle schools in Donaldsonville,” Bell said. Recently recognized as bandmaster of the...
theadvocate.com
A dozen restaurant dishes we couldn't stop thinking about this year
We've eaten lots of good food this year here in the newsroom, but there are certain dishes that we can't stop thinking about. We've narrowed that list down to a dozen memorable meals from the best things we've eaten this year. Brunch board at Leola's Café. If you're out with...
louisianaradionetwork.com
PSC Commissioner Lambert Boissiere blames out of state groups for his election defeat to Davante Lewis
Outgoing District Three Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere presided over his final P-S-C meeting today as he was defeated by political newcomer Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old Baton Rouge man who works for the Louisiana Budget Project. An emotional Boissiere told the commission he’s proud of his work. “I’m proud...
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990s could soon be set free
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted for a murder in the 90s could soon be set free. Johnnie Dixon was convicted of murdering his estranged wife, Dana Cox Dixon, in the parking lot of Southdowns Lounge in Baton Rouge in 1991. At a hearing a few weeks ago,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Teddy’s Juke Joint Is Spinning History
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Teddy’s Juke Joint is a gem. It is one of only three remaining juke joints open for business on the Chitlin Circuit of US Highway 61 along the Mississippi River. Teddy’s Juke Joint has been in business for forty-four years. The owner, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. still opens and closes the juke joint daily. They are open from 2:00pm until 2:00am daily. Teddy’s Juke Joint is most known for the iconic Blues musicians who have played there. BB King, Raful Neal, the entire Neal family, Slim Harpo, Mem Shannon, Lazy Lester, and countless other musicians have graced the stage.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Comments / 0