Tremendous trio puts on a show for B-R girls basketball team in win over Rockland
ROCKLAND — For Cheryl Seavey, it's most encouraging that they aren't even seniors yet. 'They' being the trio of Natalia Hall-Rosa, Reese Bartlett and Brenna Woodbury, that is. Thankfully for the Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball team, they'll stick around a while. In a 43-36 win against an always-testy Rockland team (1-1) Friday night, those three...
High School Basketball: Rampants outlast Falcons in BCC rivalry
In a game filled with momentum swings, it was J.H. Rose coming through with a crucial fourth-quarter run to lift it to a 60-47 win over South Central in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference showdown Friday night in the Rose Garden. The Rampants led by six heading into the final frame, before Jamir Wright cut the deficit in half by draining a corner 3-pointer at the 6:28 mark of the fourth. ...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
