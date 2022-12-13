In a game filled with momentum swings, it was J.H. Rose coming through with a crucial fourth-quarter run to lift it to a 60-47 win over South Central in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference showdown Friday night in the Rose Garden. The Rampants led by six heading into the final frame, before Jamir Wright cut the deficit in half by draining a corner 3-pointer at the 6:28 mark of the fourth. ...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 50 MINUTES AGO