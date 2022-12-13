ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Southside Times

Roncalli’s Trevor Lauck to play in U.S. Army Bowl

Roncalli senior offensive lineman Trevor Lauck has been named as an All-American and has accepted an invitation to play in the U.S. Army Bowl. The game, billed as the country’s “Biggest Week in Football,” will be an East vs. West format and will be played at the Ford Center at the Star – headquarters of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Flory Bidunga’s athleticism has college coaches enamored

As Flory Bidunga displayed his elite athleticism play after play at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl couldn’t help but applaud. Bidunga made chase-down blocks, thunderous dunks, and affected just about every play in the paint during Kokomo’s loss to Ben Davis. It’s that length, vertical, and skill that has college coaches enamored.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective

In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
WESTFIELD, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Opinion: Most of the Indianapolis Public Library board needs to resign

I am writing this letter to the Indianapolis Public Library board because, with the exception of Dr. Patricia Payne and Dr. Khaula Murtadha, I am embarrassed by the continued incompetence, mismanagement and malfeasance this board has displayed with its governance and CEO search, along with the complete and utter contempt it’s shown for community voice in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Current Publishing

Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Matt the Miller’s

For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community. It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails. You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

