Arizona State

Greater Milwaukee Today

US stocks fall Wednesday after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

Stocks turned lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate and signaled more hikes ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by 0.50 percentage points, marking its seventh hike this year. The latest...
Stocks lose ground on Wall Street Friday, extending weekly losses

NEW YORK — Stocks are losing more ground on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 shed 1.6%...

