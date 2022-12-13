Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
US stocks fall Wednesday after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
Stocks turned lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate and signaled more hikes ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by 0.50 percentage points, marking its seventh hike this year. The latest...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stocks lose ground on Wall Street Friday, extending weekly losses
NEW YORK — Stocks are losing more ground on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. The S&P 500 shed 1.6%...
Comments / 0