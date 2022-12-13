Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville volleyball headed to the NCAA title game
The University of Louisville volleyball team scored a historic five-set victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night. One year after losing in the NCAA Tournament national semifinals, the Cardinals got some redemption. Louisville beat ACC rival Pittsburgh 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2 in the semifinals at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., to advance into the school's first NCAA Volleyball Championship game ever.
5 Players To Watch - Cincinnati
It's been quite a couple of weeks. The University of Louisville football team landed in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 4, finding out they were against Cincinnati in Fenway Park. On Dec. 5, Scott Satterfield left U of L to become the head coach at Cincinnati and has taken five assistant coaches with him.
Fenway Bowl Prediction: Former Conference Rivals Cincinnati and Louisville Renew Acquaintances in Boston
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Louisville Cardinals Fenway Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville
Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Takes on Louisville for the Third Time and the Most Important Game in ACC History
No. 2 Pitt faces off against ACC rival No. 1 Louisville in the Final Four in Omaha, Neb. Thursday night in the biggest matchup ever between the two programs. The Panthers (31-3) defeated the Cardinals (30-2) in their first matchup on Oct. 23 at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the match, before the Cardinals stormed back to force the match into a fifth set. Despite the lost lead, the Panthers hung on for an important victory.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UCLA
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of the No. 13 Wildcats' matchup against No. 16 UCLA this Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. Calipari spoke on what he's seen out of the Bruins, the challenges Kentucky will face this weekend and ...
Key matchup: Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Anything and everything about the Fenway Bowl is subject has been subject to change since the bowl announced on Dec. 4 that Louisville would play Cincinnati in Fenway Park on.
Big city feel of Cincinnati stands out to Adonijah Green on his official visit with the Bearcats
Four-star EDGE Adonijah Green out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove has been committed to Louisville for almost two years and when he committed Scott Satterfield was the.
Louisville offers junior college receiver E. Jai Mason
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to Northwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver E. Jai Mason. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target has spent three seasons with the junior college program. This season he hauled in 36 receptions for 384 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 squad that lost to the...
Four-star CB Aaron Williams will visit Louisville this weekend
Another University of Louisville football commitment is headed to town this weekend. Four-star cornerback Aaron Williams, who plays at Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco High School, confirmed on social media on Wednesday night that he will be making an official visit this weekend to spend time with the new U of L football staff.
Report: UNLV hiring former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino as OC
Former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino is making his return to the top level of college football. According to ESPN, Petrino will be the new offensive coordinator at UNLV. The Rebels are now coached by former Missouri coach Barry Odom after Marcus Arroyo was fired at the end of the 2022 season.
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Terps "emotional tank was empty" in blowout loss to UCLA
No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball came out flat and never bounced back in a lopsided loss to No. 16 UCLA, 87-60, Wednesday night. The Terps failed to score for nearly five minutes to start and allowed the Bruins to consistently go on major runs in the rout. Ian Martinez led the way for Maryland with 16 points and Donta Scott added 12 as the only two Terps in double figures. UCLA had four players finish with 14 points or better as part of a 56% shooting night that included 44 points in the paint.
Louisville Baseball Announces Four Captains for 2023 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – With the season just two months away, the University of Louisville baseball program has announced its captains for the 2023 season. Senior Tate Kuehner along with junior Logan Beard, Isaac Humphrey and Jack Payton were selected by UofL players and coaches as the captains for the upcoming campaign.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 94-83 Win vs. Western Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is winless no more, as they captured a convincing 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky to snap a nine-game skid to open the season and win their first game in the Kenny Payne era. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis,...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions
Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
Louisville to Host Multiple Visitors Ahead of Early Signing Period
The Cardinals are hosting a several high school prospects and Division I transfers prior to next week's early signing period.
wdrb.com
Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
wdrb.com
UofL Health doctors to travel with football team for bowl game in Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football players, coaches and fans aren't the only ones who are bowl bound to Boston. Four UofL Health doctors are also going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with the team. Two doctors left with the student athletes Tuesday, while the other two will join the team on Friday.
