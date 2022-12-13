ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators get crystal ball prediction for this 2023 blue-chip running back

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Last weekend was a big one for Florida football’s recruiting efforts as the program shifts gears from the action on the field to focusing on the best talent the prep ranks have to offer. Billy Napier and his army of staffers are beginning to reap the fruits of those recent labors for one particular recruit in the 2023 class.

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher out of Fort Lauderdale (Florida) American Heritage — a former Ohio State Buckeyes commit — made the trek up to Gainesville and apparently came away impressed with what the new regime has brewing in Hogtown. Subsequently, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong cast his crystal ball prediction for the Gators as the recruiting hot stove continues to heat up.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound backfield beast has no shortage of suitors — particularly the Miami Hurricanes — but has also received offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan Wolverines.

Fletcher is ranked No. 262 overall and No. 15 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 262 and 16, respectively. Florida holds another crystal ball prediction from 247Sports while Ohio State holds three for the coveted prospect. Meanwhile, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a 66.1% chance of landing him against second-place Miami (17.5%) and OSU (14.8%).

