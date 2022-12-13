Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party
Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
billypenn.com
What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor
Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
billypenn.com
Who’s running for City Council in 2023? Here’s the updated list
Having trouble keeping tabs on who’s running for City Council in 2023? Yeah, us too. Every single seat on Philadelphia’s governing body is up for grabs. In addition to a handful of incumbents who’ve indicated they’ll run again, at least a dozen more people have announced they’ll seek an at-large seat. At least four non-incumbents are vying for a district-level seat.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Ins and Outs of the Philadelphia Mayor’s Race (So Far)
With Helen Gym’s entrance into the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race, all of the candidates Philly 3.0 mentioned in an overview earlier this fall have declared their candidacies, and the race has begun in earnest. At the moment, the field better resembles the 2007 mayoral primary, with several strong candidates...
Phillymag.com
Rejoice! Outdoor Voices Is Finally Making Its Philly Debut
After months of anticipation, the activewear brand’s Rittenhouse store opens tomorrow. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Just in time for holiday shopping comes the long-awaited opening of Outdoor Voices in Philadelphia. The activewear brand —...
Phillymag.com
Tequilas Bar Manager Dan Suro on Teaching Philly to Love Sustainable Agave Spirits
And why you should be pairing mezcal with cheese. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Behind the Line is Foobooz’s interview series with the people who make up Philly’s dynamic food and beverage scene. For the complete archives, go here.
I Wanted To Find Out If This Was Best Sandwich In America
On my quick weekend trip to Philadelphia, I wanted to try some of the local food. More importantly, I wanted to try what some call the best sandwich in America. I’m sure that some people think I’m about to visit the corner of Philly Cheesesteaks. But I’d bet that those people would be surprised to learn that the cheesesteak isn’t even the best sandwich Philadelphia has to offer. If you want a real Philadelphia classic, you’ll need to find a roast pork sandwich.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Philly health commissioner offers advice on holiday gatherings amid 'tripledemic'
"Our tradition in our society is often to have lots of big parties leading to Christmas and then getting together with older relatives." Dr. Bettigole says it's time to rethink those plans amid the 'tripledemic.'
Columbus statue once again visible in South Philadelphia, but debate persists
"A judge ordered the box removed and we removed the box based on the order," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Philly’s heralded eviction diversion program is considered a win-win — for most
Bruce Ticker knew some of his neighbors in his Northeast Philadelphia apartment complex had gotten notices from the new owners about rents going up. He was still shocked when he got his in early May. The rent for his one-bedroom place was going to be twice as high. “They essentially...
Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard
I'll expect to see you there every day, supporting SW Philly's renaissance. The post Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NBC Philadelphia
Restaurant Week to Return to Center City. Which Spots Are Taking Part?
The new year is just around the corner and so is Center City District Restaurant Week. The Center City District announced in a news release Monday the return of the beloved restaurant week happening Jan.15 through Jan. 28, 2023, offering meal deals from restaurants across the city. More than 60...
Delaware County mother stuck in Mexico with no idea when she can come home
Karen Serrano Roberts has been living in hotels and Airbnbs for a year and a half in a country where she knows few people.
Phillymag.com
The Myth of the Authentic Chef
What we mean when we designate restaurants and dishes as authentic, and how that language limits Philly's talented chefs. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. “I’m missing a connection to you…,”. “[I don’t see] her Korean American roots,”
Chinatown community will meet with developers of proposed 76ers arena, share concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live and work in Chinatown will get the chance to share their concerns about the Sixers' proposal for a new arena in the neighborhood on Wednesday.Chinatown residents say they are tired of closed-door meetings and secrecy surrounding this proposed 76ers arena project that will directly impact them. They're hoping that Wednesday night's open meeting will provide a safe space for residents to ask questions directly to 76 Place developers.The open town hall style meeting is set to happen at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Harbor restaurant. It comes after people say they were blindsided by a...
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
billypenn.com
Remote workers fuel Center City surge; Tierra Whack shows local love; Launching 1,000 mid-priced homes | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Foot traffic in Center City is nearing pre-pandemic levels — and it’s not necessarily because of return-to-office mandates. If they can afford...
phillyvoice.com
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM
Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
