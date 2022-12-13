ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party

Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor

Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s running for City Council in 2023? Here’s the updated list

Having trouble keeping tabs on who’s running for City Council in 2023? Yeah, us too. Every single seat on Philadelphia’s governing body is up for grabs. In addition to a handful of incumbents who’ve indicated they’ll run again, at least a dozen more people have announced they’ll seek an at-large seat. At least four non-incumbents are vying for a district-level seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Ins and Outs of the Philadelphia Mayor’s Race (So Far)

With Helen Gym’s entrance into the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race, all of the candidates Philly 3.0 mentioned in an overview earlier this fall have declared their candidacies, and the race has begun in earnest. At the moment, the field better resembles the 2007 mayoral primary, with several strong candidates...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Rejoice! Outdoor Voices Is Finally Making Its Philly Debut

After months of anticipation, the activewear brand’s Rittenhouse store opens tomorrow. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Just in time for holiday shopping comes the long-awaited opening of Outdoor Voices in Philadelphia. The activewear brand —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BoardingArea

I Wanted To Find Out If This Was Best Sandwich In America

On my quick weekend trip to Philadelphia, I wanted to try some of the local food. More importantly, I wanted to try what some call the best sandwich in America. I’m sure that some people think I’m about to visit the corner of Philly Cheesesteaks. But I’d bet that those people would be surprised to learn that the cheesesteak isn’t even the best sandwich Philadelphia has to offer. If you want a real Philadelphia classic, you’ll need to find a roast pork sandwich.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The Myth of the Authentic Chef

What we mean when we designate restaurants and dishes as authentic, and how that language limits Philly's talented chefs. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. “I’m missing a connection to you…,”. “[I don’t see] her Korean American roots,”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chinatown community will meet with developers of proposed 76ers arena, share concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live and work in Chinatown will get the chance to share their concerns about the Sixers' proposal for a new arena in the neighborhood on Wednesday.Chinatown residents say they are tired of closed-door meetings and secrecy surrounding this proposed 76ers arena project that will directly impact them. They're hoping that Wednesday night's open meeting will provide a safe space for residents to ask questions directly to 76 Place developers.The open town hall style meeting is set to happen at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Harbor restaurant. It comes after people say they were blindsided by a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM

Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

