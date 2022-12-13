ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove crime reports are online

Elk Grove residents can access information about crimes in Elk Grove by using Lexis Community Crime map. The website includes crimes where no one was arrested. The Elk Grove Police Department Daily Watch Summary lists crimes where someone was arrested. That is published Tuesday – Friday. Once you access...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley High School students will return to class after police clear the school of a bomb threat

GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that with the help from the Butte County Bomb Squad they have been able to clear Gridley High School. Students were allowed to go to the Guardian Building for lunch if they needed to. The school allowed them to leave campus for lunch at around 12:30 p.m. Students returned to class at 1:45 p.m.
GRIDLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Parents, students pack Auburn Union School District meeting to defend their schools

The EV Cain Middle School gymnasium was packed Wednesday night as the Auburn Union School District (AUSD) welcomed three new trustees to its five-person board. The more than 200 students, teachers and parents were in attendance for the district’s annual reorganization; they wanted to make sure their voices were heard in support of their schools.
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack

Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
ROCKLIN, CA
ksro.com

Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial

About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
CBS Sacramento

Viewer calls Kurtis after Social Security payment goes missing

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento senior says her Social Security payment ended up in someone else's account. It was time to Call Kurtis. Julita Bentz says the Social Security Administration told her someone changed her bank account information and home address. And the agency couldn't reissue the funds until the money already sent out in her name was recovered. "I called and they told me that my account was breached," she said. "It was very frustrating." Volunteer Chuck took the case and explained his approach to the agency. "We feel it's a legitimate complaint or we wouldn't bring it to them in the first place," he said. "It's not every complaint that comes in that we can handle." And guess what?"Within less than a month, I got that payment back," said Julita. Case closed. Privacy concerns kept a representative for the SSA from talking about individual cases, but CBS13 checked and found you can change bank account and home address information if you have an online login. That's why it's so important to have strong passwords and two-step authentication, whenever possible. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ucdavis.edu

In Another Class

In a classroom two miles from UC Davis, a second-grade student doubted her ability to work with numbers and approached Lizette Luis for help. After they puzzled through a math problem together, the girl was encouraged by what she learned. For Luis, a UC Davis senior, and the students she...
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa County names new public health officer

Dr. Christine Wu has been Napa County public health officer and deputy director of the county Health and Human Services Agency’s Public Health Division. Wu is set to begin Dec. 31, replacing Dr. Karen Relucio, who plans to retire Dec. 30, the county announced. Wu has been deputy health...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect

PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600.    Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy