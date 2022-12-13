Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'We’re seeing teens dying': Placer County parents learn about the dangers of fentanyl
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Placer County parents had the opportunity to learn about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday night at a parent information meeting put on by the Rocklin Unified School District and the city of Rocklin. "We want people to know the signs. We want people to be aware...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove crime reports are online
Elk Grove residents can access information about crimes in Elk Grove by using Lexis Community Crime map. The website includes crimes where no one was arrested. The Elk Grove Police Department Daily Watch Summary lists crimes where someone was arrested. That is published Tuesday – Friday. Once you access...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley High School students will return to class after police clear the school of a bomb threat
GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that with the help from the Butte County Bomb Squad they have been able to clear Gridley High School. Students were allowed to go to the Guardian Building for lunch if they needed to. The school allowed them to leave campus for lunch at around 12:30 p.m. Students returned to class at 1:45 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
goldcountrymedia.com
Parents, students pack Auburn Union School District meeting to defend their schools
The EV Cain Middle School gymnasium was packed Wednesday night as the Auburn Union School District (AUSD) welcomed three new trustees to its five-person board. The more than 200 students, teachers and parents were in attendance for the district’s annual reorganization; they wanted to make sure their voices were heard in support of their schools.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack
Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A Yolo County historic bridge with art or graffiti? You decide
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — On a rural road west of Davis is a uniquehistoric bridge crossing Putah Creek. Its architectural design alone makes it a rare historic gem in California. However, if you take the time to drive north along Stevenson Bridge Road toward Putah Creek, you can't miss...
ksro.com
Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial
About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
Viewer calls Kurtis after Social Security payment goes missing
SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento senior says her Social Security payment ended up in someone else's account. It was time to Call Kurtis. Julita Bentz says the Social Security Administration told her someone changed her bank account information and home address. And the agency couldn't reissue the funds until the money already sent out in her name was recovered. "I called and they told me that my account was breached," she said. "It was very frustrating." Volunteer Chuck took the case and explained his approach to the agency. "We feel it's a legitimate complaint or we wouldn't bring it to them in the first place," he said. "It's not every complaint that comes in that we can handle." And guess what?"Within less than a month, I got that payment back," said Julita. Case closed. Privacy concerns kept a representative for the SSA from talking about individual cases, but CBS13 checked and found you can change bank account and home address information if you have an online login. That's why it's so important to have strong passwords and two-step authentication, whenever possible.
ucdavis.edu
In Another Class
In a classroom two miles from UC Davis, a second-grade student doubted her ability to work with numbers and approached Lizette Luis for help. After they puzzled through a math problem together, the girl was encouraged by what she learned. For Luis, a UC Davis senior, and the students she...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County says hundreds are seeking shelter from cold temps, more than usual
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid the recent cold temperatures, the unhoused population is seeking overnight shelter at unseen numbers in the Sacramento area, officials said. Sacramento County opened up a few overnight shelters three weeks ago and began a motel voucher program before Thanksgiving. The Paul Wright Building, located at...
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County names new public health officer
Dr. Christine Wu has been Napa County public health officer and deputy director of the county Health and Human Services Agency’s Public Health Division. Wu is set to begin Dec. 31, replacing Dr. Karen Relucio, who plans to retire Dec. 30, the county announced. Wu has been deputy health...
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect
PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600. Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
