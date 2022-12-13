Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Unhappy Arabs Riot Over Morocco’s World Cup Loss to France
Thousands of Arab fans of the Morocco national soccer team rioted late Wednesday night in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Brussels (Belgium) and France over their team’s loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco lost to France 2-0. Jerusalem and Ramallah. In Jerusalem, Arab fans were seen cheering Morocco despite...
Varane, Konate miss World Cup training for virus-hit France
Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté are among five France players who missed training two days before the World Cup final against Argentina
Soccer-FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe
DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Having just delivered the most exciting group stage ever seen at a World Cup, with a tried and tested format that keeps hundreds of millions of fans enthralled, FIFA now faces the prospect of ripping it all up.
