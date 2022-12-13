Read full article on original website
NYPD: Man fatally struck by excavator at construction site
According to the Department of Buildings, a new nine-story building is being built at the site where the incident took place.
NYPD auto impound with DNA, vehicle evidence is ‘burning down’: officials
The NYPD’s massive Brooklyn auto pound — which stores DNA evidence and vehicles suspected of being used in crimes — was “burning down” as fire engulfed it Tuesday, fire officials said. Enormous plumes of smoke and flames shot from the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia Street in Red Hook after the blaze erupted at 10:37 a.m. — amounting to an “absolutely’’ a devastating loss, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. “We had DNA, things from past crimes, burglaries, you know, maybe shooting incidents,’’ the top cop told reporters at the scene. “The evidence goes back a long time — 20, 30 years.’’ Sources...
Guerilla activists fight NYC drivers who hide license plates to evade tolls and tickets
Brooklyn attorney Adam White was arrested in November for allegedly removing a piece of tape used to cover part of a car's license plate. Mayor Eric Adams vowed to crack down on the “ghost cars,” but street safety proponents are still finding them. [ more › ]
NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn
While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.
Evidence lost in NYPD warehouse fire could mean the end of the fight for the wrongly convicted
Dreams of freedom for the city’s wrongly convicted might have gone up in smoke. A still-smoldering NYPD warehouse fire could affect both efforts to overturn wrongful convictions and the closing of cold cases once investigators determine the extent of damaged DNA evidence stored in the waterfront Brooklyn building, a pair of defense attorneys said Wednesday. “For defendants challenging old ...
Man partially severs woman's ear, slashes 3 others on SI: officials
Officials arrested a man accused of slashing four people on Staten Island earlier this month, authorities said.
Man Sentenced for Making, Keeping Ghost Guns at Upper West Side Apartment
Jeru Mccray, 43, has been sentenced to five years in state prison for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – a charge he’s earned from manufacturing ghost guns and keeping them at his Upper West Side apartment along with high-capacity magazines and ammunition, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced in a December 13 press release.
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
Family blames NYPD, medic’s false assault charge in Queens crash death; man shackled in ICU in final days
After a car slammed into Genci Frasheri in a Queens crosswalk, a delay in medical care caused by EMTs and police confusing his involuntary flailing with an assault contributed to the 70-year-old’s death three days later, his family says The confusion led one EMT to leave the scene, delaying Frasheri’s arrival at a hospital — where because he was accused of assault, he was handcuffed to his ...
Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home
A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap
A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
MTA to debut new Customer Service Centers at several subway stations in 2023
The MTA announced on Wednesday that the agency, along with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, will be unveiling several customer service centers at various stations next year.
Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans
The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
2-year-old boy, mother pepper-sprayed on NYC subway platform
An innocent 2-year-old boy and his mother were hospitalized Wednesday after they were pepper-sprayed on a Bronx subway platform, police said. The baby and his 30-year-old mom were struck by the pepper spray inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station by a man who was aiming the chemical at two women he was fighting with, according to cops. The man and two women had been arguing on the northbound 2-4-5 train platform when he whipped out the potent spray. After missing his intended targets, and instead hitting the boy and his mother, the man fled on a train, police said. The two women also ran off. The mother and son were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine
This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday. Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
New plans to fix BQE in Brooklyn Heights revealed
A rendering of a proposed renovation of the BQE in Brooklyn Heights that would cap the highway with greenspace. Each proposal would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. [ more › ]
Con Edison warns New Yorkers of 2023 price increases
With the start of winter less than one week away, Con Edison is reminding customers to conserve energy during the cold months ahead.
