Read full article on original website
Related
What Is “Rent-Vesting” and Why Are More People Trying It?
Many people follow a predictable journey to homeownership: They start off as renters (or live with their parents to cut down on expenses), then gradually build up their savings account until they have a down payment. Eventually, with enough cash in the bank, a steady job, and a healthy credit score, they apply for a mortgage and start the house-hunting search.
How Long Should It Really Take For Your Landlord To Do Repairs When Renting?
One of the benefits of renting is that you are not entirely responsible for maintenance and repairs, but how long should it take for landlords to make repairs?
Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters
money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
What to do if your landlord starts eviction process after receiving rental assistance payment
Many people may be struggling to pay their rent. The I-Team spoke to one woman who paid hers with the help of government assistance money, only to have her landlord start eviction proceedings shortly after getting that funding.
The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022
This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.
Facing eviction, I’ve learned that relying on ‘good landlords’ is a feudal throwback | Moya Lothian-McLean
Private tenants are powerless. Keep your doctrine of kindness, and give us a legal safety net instead, says Moya Lothian-McLean, a contributing editor at Novara Media
I list my 'income' from 13-hour days of parenting on my family's budget
Writer and mom Sarah Enelow-Snyder lists her "income" as a stay-at-home mom on her family's budget to give clear value to her unpaid labor.
Upworthy
Employer gifts 100 employees a month's worth of grocies without limitations: 'Beautiful Christmas idea'
Employers doing something special for their employees is not usual. But when they do, it shows that they really care for them and promotes a positive work environment. One such company is Yonego which went the extra mile to surprise its employees with a folder, a shopping bag, and a gold envelope. Yonego's owner, Joris Toonders, then asked all its employees to put all their supermarket receipts through the month of December into the envelope. An employee said, "No one knew and it took a while before the penny dropped. There was dead silence for a few seconds. Then people started clapping. I think I've said thank you a thousand times,” as reported by SunnySkyz.
State Agencies Owe You Money
Millions of Americans have several unclaimed checks. Some wonder why they did not receive rebates, stimulus checks, or refunds. If so, you can use an online portal to inquire about it. An agency could have missed you or given you a lower amount. But there are recovery rebate credits and systems to gain these sums.
Business Insider
My wife and I used to spend every penny, but making a plan for sudden job loss changed how we deal with money
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My partner and I have already...
ValueWalk
Protecting Your Rental Property Assets In Turbulent (And Other) Times
Rental property is a great investment in these tumultuous times, but as with any investment, it comes with downsides – including potential liability. Fortunately, if you venture into this particular enterprise, there are ways to protect your assets and reduce the likelihood you will be the target of a lawsuit that leaves your bank accounts bereft of funds.
When are the state pension and benefits Christmas payment dates?
As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has had to make a slight adjustment to when state pensions and benefits will be paid out in December.The timing of the festive seasons means that Boxing Day will fall on a Monday and the Christmas Day bank holiday on Tuesday.Pensioners expecting their payment on Monday 26 December will receive it a few days earlier on Friday 23 December instead.While that might be a welcome development for anyone planning to leave shopping to the last minute on Christmas Eve, it also means that your...
5 Money Rules That Might Stay in the Past
Personal finance do's, don'ts and "should-be-doing-but-I'm-nots" are ever-evolving. COVID-19 has supercharged that evolution. "The pandemic has called a lot of financial decisions into question," said...
How to Secure an Apartment With No Credit Checks in Massachusetts
Are you looking to find an apartment to rent but don't have the best credit in the world? Maybe you don't have any established credit at all?. If either one of these situations fits your description you're probably looking for an apartment or house with no credit check.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Brooklyn Renter Revamps Her Outdated, Builder Grade Kitchen With Marble
When Brooklyn renter and Instagrammer Brigette Muller moved into her Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment in June 2021, she knew right away that she wanted to majorly upgrade her kitchen sink area. What little cabinetry the kitchen had was old and in disrepair, with the lowers peeling and the drawers not quite...
mytotalretail.com
Reports: Walmart to Enter Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Space
A Walmart-backed fintech startup called One plans to launch a buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment service as soon as next year, according to three people familiar with the matter. The news could put the world’s largest retailer in competition with other fintech lenders. One, which Walmart hopes will morph into an all-in-one app where consumers can manage their money, plans to launch a BNPL service that shoppers could use on Walmart’s website and in its stores, as well as at other retailers.
This Amazing Off-the-Grid Home for Sale Has a Root Cellar, Greenhouse, and 7 Gardens
Address: 37 Fisher Place Road, Conway, Massachusetts. Sometimes, when I first wake up in the morning and immediately see a screen full of notifications, I wonder what it would be like to live off the grid. When I pay my internet bill, heat bill, and electricity bill, I start to think it would actually be extremely nice. Enter: This stunning, self-contained, and entirely off-grid property in Western Massachusetts.
Which life insurance is best for seniors?
Life insurance is often considered beneficial for a wide array of people. Whether you're young and single or married with children who depend on you, a life insurance policy in the correct amount can be valuable without breaking the bank. But while life insurance is considered a fundamental element of...
I Regret Ignoring My Mom’s Advice After Buying My First House — Here’s Why
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
An Interior Designer Explains How To Update Your Bathroom For Less Than $300
In an exclusive interview, interior designer Jennifer Burt, founder of Mississippi Maximalism, shares some ways anyone can update theirs for less than $300.
Apartment Therapy
62K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0