Employers doing something special for their employees is not usual. But when they do, it shows that they really care for them and promotes a positive work environment. One such company is Yonego which went the extra mile to surprise its employees with a folder, a shopping bag, and a gold envelope. Yonego's owner, Joris Toonders, then asked all its employees to put all their supermarket receipts through the month of December into the envelope. An employee said, "No one knew and it took a while before the penny dropped. There was dead silence for a few seconds. Then people started clapping. I think I've said thank you a thousand times,” as reported by SunnySkyz.

4 DAYS AGO