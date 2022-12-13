ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is “Rent-Vesting” and Why Are More People Trying It?

Many people follow a predictable journey to homeownership: They start off as renters (or live with their parents to cut down on expenses), then gradually build up their savings account until they have a down payment. Eventually, with enough cash in the bank, a steady job, and a healthy credit score, they apply for a mortgage and start the house-hunting search.
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

Employer gifts 100 employees a month's worth of grocies without limitations: 'Beautiful Christmas idea'

Employers doing something special for their employees is not usual. But when they do, it shows that they really care for them and promotes a positive work environment. One such company is Yonego which went the extra mile to surprise its employees with a folder, a shopping bag, and a gold envelope. Yonego's owner, Joris Toonders, then asked all its employees to put all their supermarket receipts through the month of December into the envelope. An employee said, "No one knew and it took a while before the penny dropped. There was dead silence for a few seconds. Then people started clapping. I think I've said thank you a thousand times,” as reported by SunnySkyz.
C. Heslop

State Agencies Owe You Money

Millions of Americans have several unclaimed checks. Some wonder why they did not receive rebates, stimulus checks, or refunds. If so, you can use an online portal to inquire about it. An agency could have missed you or given you a lower amount. But there are recovery rebate credits and systems to gain these sums.
ValueWalk

Protecting Your Rental Property Assets In Turbulent (And Other) Times

Rental property is a great investment in these tumultuous times, but as with any investment, it comes with downsides – including potential liability. Fortunately, if you venture into this particular enterprise, there are ways to protect your assets and reduce the likelihood you will be the target of a lawsuit that leaves your bank accounts bereft of funds.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

When are the state pension and benefits Christmas payment dates?

As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has had to make a slight adjustment to when state pensions and benefits will be paid out in December.The timing of the festive seasons means that Boxing Day will fall on a Monday and the Christmas Day bank holiday on Tuesday.Pensioners expecting their payment on Monday 26 December will receive it a few days earlier on Friday 23 December instead.While that might be a welcome development for anyone planning to leave shopping to the last minute on Christmas Eve, it also means that your...
GOBankingRates

5 Money Rules That Might Stay in the Past

Personal finance do's, don'ts and "should-be-doing-but-I'm-nots" are ever-evolving. COVID-19 has supercharged that evolution. "The pandemic has called a lot of financial decisions into question," said...
mytotalretail.com

Reports: Walmart to Enter Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Space

A Walmart-backed fintech startup called One plans to launch a buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment service as soon as next year, according to three people familiar with the matter. The news could put the world’s largest retailer in competition with other fintech lenders. One, which Walmart hopes will morph into an all-in-one app where consumers can manage their money, plans to launch a BNPL service that shoppers could use on Walmart’s website and in its stores, as well as at other retailers.
Apartment Therapy

This Amazing Off-the-Grid Home for Sale Has a Root Cellar, Greenhouse, and 7 Gardens

Address: 37 Fisher Place Road, Conway, Massachusetts. Sometimes, when I first wake up in the morning and immediately see a screen full of notifications, I wonder what it would be like to live off the grid. When I pay my internet bill, heat bill, and electricity bill, I start to think it would actually be extremely nice. Enter: This stunning, self-contained, and entirely off-grid property in Western Massachusetts.
CONWAY, MA
CBS News

Which life insurance is best for seniors?

Life insurance is often considered beneficial for a wide array of people. Whether you're young and single or married with children who depend on you, a life insurance policy in the correct amount can be valuable without breaking the bank. But while life insurance is considered a fundamental element of...
Apartment Therapy

I Regret Ignoring My Mom’s Advice After Buying My First House — Here’s Why

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
ROCKFORD, IL
