Read full article on original website
Related
mdislander.com
SWH administrative appeal lacks resolution
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The town is grappling with the nuances of its conduct policy and how it applies to several boards and committees while also facing a lack of volunteers to fill board positions. The Board of Appeals met on Dec. 7 and once again did not resolve an...
mdislander.com
Public hearing for sewer, water in Bar Harbor
BAR HARBOR -- The Bar Harbor Town Council will hold public hearings Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building Council Chambers on Cottage Street to hear comments on proposed amendments to the Water and Sewer Ordinances. To read the proposed amendments and view the budgets for the next fiscal year, visit the town's website at: https://www.barharbormaine.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1145.
mdislander.com
Planning Board appoints new member
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board voted Dec. 13 to appoint Priscilla Ksionzyk to the Planning Board. The appointment will fill the seat of Chris Blain, who resigned in October. Ksionzyk will serve the remainder of his term that ends in 2024.
mdislander.com
Manager Minutes at the Jesup Dec. 28
BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at the Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a year in review and look ahead to 2023 talk. Manager Minutes are held in the Periodicals Room and allow residents to have a causal convceration with town staff.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth and Brewer receive funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development
Maine (WABI) - Housing authorities in Ellsworth and Brewer are getting more than $260,000 in federal funding. Senator Susan Collins says the funding is through a program with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She says this will help them continue their work with the local communities to ensure...
themainewire.com
Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport
The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor School Board Committee names new vice chair
BAR HARBOR — Marie Yarborough has been appointed as the vice chair of the Bar Harbor School Board Committee. The board ratified her position during a meeting Tuesday night. Her appointment comes after the former vice-chair Dwayne Bolt's resignation.
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
penbaypilot.com
Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities
ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
Ellsworth American
Risk of breach at Branch Lake Dam prompts emergency repairs
ELLSWORTH — City councilors have approved spending up to $27,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for temporary, emergency repairs to Branch Lake Dam. The vote at the Dec. 7 special meeting was 6-1, with Councilor Steve O’Halloran voting against the measure because of the use of ARPA funds.
wabi.tv
Rockland Police still dealing with wave of juvenile crime
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The juvenile crime wave terrorizing Rockland is not going away. Rockland Police responded to a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run crash, destruction of school property and multiple store thefts Monday. 18-year-old Khyllie Cochran was charged with violating release conditions related to the stolen vehicle and hit-and-run incidents. Police...
mdislander.com
Town moves forward with pool, dog park plans
BAR HARBOR — The town is looking to move forward with the Glen Mary wading pool’s reconstruction plans as well as a brand-new dog park. During a Parks and Recreation Committee meeting last week, representatives from the Village Improvement Association, the landowners of Glen Mary Park, discussed how to proceed with reconstruction plans after receiving a matching $50,000 donation to double their funds for the project.
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
penbaypilot.com
Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school
Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
wabi.tv
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side
ROCKLAND — A motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maverick Street and Old County Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports by the Rockland Police Department indicate that one vehicle was attempting to turn at a time when another vehicle was also in motion.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
umaine.edu
UMaine News
New study shows trends of Lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys. The potentially lethal Lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University...
mainepublic.org
Volunteers are trying to renew Gouldsboro’s clam flats, wiped out by warming waters and green crabs
On a sunny, warm November day, a group of local volunteers work by the harbor in Gouldsboro. Michael Cronin picks out several small green crabs from a nursery tray of young softshell clams. “I’m a clam digger, I’ve been a fisherman just about all my life,” Cronin says. He made...
mdislander.com
Schools hit by illnesses
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Some nasty viruses have been making the rounds of local schools, greatly reducing the number of students and teachers in the classrooms. Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor was closed because of the illnesses on Monday but reopened Tuesday.
Comments / 0