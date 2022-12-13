Read full article on original website
‘Senseless violence’: Woman in ICU after rock thrown on I-435 in Kansas City
A woman is hospitalized after Kansas City police say someone threw a rock through the window of her car, hitting her in the head.
KCMO man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.
Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year veteran was chosen Thursday to lead the Kansas City police department, which is embroiled in internal and external controversies. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners chose Stacey Graves, the current acting deputy chief, making her the first woman to become the permanent police chief in the department's nearly 150-year history. Two other women have served as interim chiefs.
Kansas City police attempting to locate man wanted for October double murder
KCPD said 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Kansas City airport police officer injured in shooting
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after an officer was shot early Friday near Kansas City International Airport. Just before 5a.m., Kansas City police responded to report of suspicious vehicle in the long-term parking area at the airport, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchinna. The officer identified a vehicle that...
Leavenworth woman sentenced for deadly stabbing of fiancé
Eva Olisha Banks, 41, of Leavenworth, Kansas woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the stabbing death of her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes.
KCTV 5
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. Roger Golubski is one of four men charged in connection with sex trafficking at an apartment complex in KCK. Cecil...
Juvenile critically injured in shooting Thursday night in east Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a juvenile Thursday night.
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
Woman hospitalized in Kansas City after suspect throws rocks at her vehicle
A woman was hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rock was thrown at her vehicle near Sycamore Avenue and east 72nd Street.
KCTV 5
Liberty police looking for porch pirate
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal
Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.
Kansas City, Missouri, police identify man, 58, killed in overnight shooting
Kansas City Police were called to the 3600 block of Jefferson Street just after 2 a.m. No information on the victim has been released.
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
KC man sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of her kids
KANSAS CITY—A jury convicted Dmarius M. Bozeman in the fatal shooting in February 2021 of Khasheme Strother, who was inside a Kansas City residence on W. Pennway with her three children, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In September, a Jackson County jury convicted 34-year-old Bozeman of...
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
