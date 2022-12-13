In response to recent reports of data leaks, Twitter confirmed that the information exposed is the same as the one that circulated earlier this year. The social media juggernaut disclosed in August that user data was obtained using a vulnerability that had been patched in January but hadn’t yet been fixed. The admission followed reports that the vulnerability had been used to gather information on 5.4 million users. The flaw, which was discovered in June 2021, made it possible for hackers to find out whether a particular phone number or email address was connected to an active Twitter account, even for accounts where this information was supposed to be private.

2 DAYS AGO