Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Security Companies Alert Microsoft about Signed Drivers Applied to Kill EDR, AV Processes
Several cybersecurity firms have warned Microsoft that cybercriminals have been utilizing signed malicious drivers to terminate antivirus (AV) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) processes. Microsoft released an advisory to inform users about drivers approved by its Windows Hardware Developer Program being used by threat actors in post-exploitation activity, such...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
itsecuritywire.com
CISA Warns of Vulnerabilities in Veeam Backup & Replication Used in Attacks
Two vulnerabilities affecting Veeam’s Backup & Replication product have been added to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) list of known exploited vulnerabilities. On Tuesday, CISA added five vulnerabilities to its database, including ones that affect products from Veeam, Fortinet, Microsoft, and Citrix. The list now...
itsecuritywire.com
Malwarebytes Strengthens Nebula Platform Across Threat Vectors
Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, continues to expand the Malwarebytes Nebula platform with additional threat prevention capabilities developed specifically for resource-constrained organizations to reduce attack surfaces from a simple, easy-to-use cloud-based interface. Today, the company released Cloud Storage Scanning (CSS) to also protect business-critical assets stored in the cloud and prevent the introduction of malware and other threats into digital ecosystems.
itsecuritywire.com
VMware Patches VM Escape Flaw Exploited at Geekpwn Event
The leader in virtualization technology, VMware, released emergency updates on Tuesday to address three security flaws in various software programs, including a virtual machine escape bug that was used in the GeekPwn 2022 hacking competition. Yuhao Jiang, an Ant Security researcher, exploited the VM escape vulnerability, referred to as CVE-2022-31705,...
itsecuritywire.com
NSA Exposes Chinese Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Citrix Flaw
Virtualization technology giant Citrix on Tuesday scrambled out an emergency patch to cover a zero-day flaw in its networking product line and warned that a Chinese hacking group has already been caught exploiting the vulnerability. Citrix alerted users to CVE-2022-27518, a pre-auth remote code execution bug affecting the Citrix ADC...
itsecuritywire.com
Addressing the Security Risks Associated with Cloud Data
Since cloud storage and computing have made it feasible for every company to transform into an AI-backed, intelligent digital company, businesses will never return to their former data and security postures. Businesses need to modify how they use and store critical data in the cloud in a sensible way. Technology...
itsecuritywire.com
New Python-Based Backdoor Intended to Target VMware ESXi Servers
Researchers at the Threat Labs of Juniper Networks have discovered a new Python-based backdoor that targets VMware ESXi virtualization servers. Although the targeted servers were affected by well-known security flaws (like CVE-2019-5544 and CVE-2020-3992) that were probably used for the initial compromise, the researchers were more interested in the backdoor’s ease of use, persistence, and capabilities. To ensure the persistent execution of a Python script at startup, the threat actor modified a total of four files on the target, which the system backs up and restores after a reboot.
itsecuritywire.com
Twitter Reacts to Recent Reports of Data Breach
In response to recent reports of data leaks, Twitter confirmed that the information exposed is the same as the one that circulated earlier this year. The social media juggernaut disclosed in August that user data was obtained using a vulnerability that had been patched in January but hadn’t yet been fixed. The admission followed reports that the vulnerability had been used to gather information on 5.4 million users. The flaw, which was discovered in June 2021, made it possible for hackers to find out whether a particular phone number or email address was connected to an active Twitter account, even for accounts where this information was supposed to be private.
Comments / 0