Many cybersecurity experts are exploring opportunities to strengthen their cybersecurity posture by ingraining digital immunity into their business operations. Businesses-critical operations are becoming increasingly dependent on technology. This is especially true in hybrid work environments where success is dependent on providing seamless digital experiences across every device, no matter where employees are based. Irrespective of the immense benefits of hybrid work models and large-scale adoption of the cloud, it has also exposed businesses to various threats and risks. There is a tremendous amount of data generated in the cybersecurity field today. Previously enterprises used to operate on very few insights from their data. Enterprises that want to develop a resilient business network need to have a data-driven defense strategy that acts as a digital immune system that enables them to stay secure from various sophisticated threats.

1 DAY AGO