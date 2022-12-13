Read full article on original website
Related
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
kotatv.com
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a major winter storm making its way through the region. Officials are urging people to stay home and avoid travel, or risk getting stuck potentially for days.
Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse
What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings. One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
agdaily.com
Farm trials illustrate cover crop value cutting erosion and emissions
Truterra LLC, the sustainability business of Land O’Lakes, Inc., and the Soil and Water Conservation Society announced preliminary findings from the first of a three-year on-farm trial to evaluate the field-scale benefits of cover crops to build soil health, reduce erosion, sequester carbon, and improve return on investment. Initial findings across more than 2,400 acres in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska demonstrate positive trends for the implementation of cover crops at the field scale as compared to conventional management practices.
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
KELOLAND TV
Several rescues underway in central South Dakota in the midst of a blinding snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Department of Transportation crews were involved with several ongoing rescue operations Wednesday night in the midst of a massive winter storm. Authorities say they’re having a huge issue with people using secondary highways as a way to avoid the Interstate closures.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
mitchellnow.com
Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson
A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
agdaily.com
Reports of botulism in alfalfa cubes; horse owners cautioned
Veterinarians around the country have been cautioning horse owners not to feed hay cubes processed in Colorado following horse deaths attributed to botulism in contaminated feeds. So far, the contaminated source has not been released. However, Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes has urged customers to discontinue feeding bags with...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota legislator offers support for Governor’ propsed bill to restrict foreign investment on farmland
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- Governor Kristi Noem has announced proposed legislation to restrict foreigners from buying farmland in the state. The plan would create a new board, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States – South Dakota, which will investigate proposed purchases of ag land by foreign interests. One...
brookingsradio.com
Nearly 2000 South Dakota electric customers without power Wednesday morning
Power outages from the ice storm are not as widespread as had been feared but there were still nearly 2000 consumers without power this morning in South Dakota. That according to numbers compiled by the South Dakota Rural Electric Association. About 600 were west river with the rest in eastern...
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
Worst Since 1966? Central South Dakota Winter Storm Rolls On [UPDATE]
I can remember chains on tires. Huge mountains of snow to play on and I have vivid memories of a maintainer with a V Plow on the front end raming back and forth like a Mountain Goat a huge pile of snow at the north end of Main Street in Kennebec, South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
erienewsnow.com
John Thune Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,115 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up nine from 3,106 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); and 80+ (6). The deaths were from the following counties: Brown (2); Lincoln (1); McPherson (1); Minnehaha (1); Oglala Lakota (1); Tripp (1); Turner (1).
kccrradio.com
Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota
PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
kotatv.com
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
Comments / 0