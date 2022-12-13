ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller, SD

Comments / 0

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse

What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings.  One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
agdaily.com

Farm trials illustrate cover crop value cutting erosion and emissions

Truterra LLC, the sustainability business of Land O’Lakes, Inc., and the Soil and Water Conservation Society announced preliminary findings from the first of a three-year on-farm trial to evaluate the field-scale benefits of cover crops to build soil health, reduce erosion, sequester carbon, and improve return on investment. Initial findings across more than 2,400 acres in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska demonstrate positive trends for the implementation of cover crops at the field scale as compared to conventional management practices.
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson

A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
agdaily.com

Reports of botulism in alfalfa cubes; horse owners cautioned

Veterinarians around the country have been cautioning horse owners not to feed hay cubes processed in Colorado following horse deaths attributed to botulism in contaminated feeds. So far, the contaminated source has not been released. However, Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes has urged customers to discontinue feeding bags with...
COLORADO STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
erienewsnow.com

John Thune Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,115 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up nine from 3,106 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); and 80+ (6). The deaths were from the following counties: Brown (2); Lincoln (1); McPherson (1); Minnehaha (1); Oglala Lakota (1); Tripp (1); Turner (1).
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kccrradio.com

Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota

PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
BRULE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy