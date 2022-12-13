ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson

A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
