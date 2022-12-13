ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WBRE

‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte’s ice rink to return in 2023 with a new location

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re hoping to skate around Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte during the Christmas season, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. The rink is still returning this winter but it won’t make its official debut until early next year in January. The rink is also moving to a new location within […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Newswatch 16

Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah

Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Verber Dental Group: Cumberland OMT

Dentistry goes beyond teeth to include muscles, Cumberland OMT is the newest office to join the Verber Dental Group. Dr. Verber along with Cindy Santiago a dental hygienist who specializes in oral myology share more about the practice.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New civilian complaint process goes live for State College police

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

New Grocery Outlet coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg. According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Onward State

Penn State Law Faculty Issues Statement Opposing Proposed Dickinson Law Merger

Over 40 Penn State faculty members signed a letter responding to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s November 29 recommendation of unifying the university’s two accredited law schools — Penn State Law at University Park and Dickinson Law. Penn State previously had a dual-campus law school from 2006 to 2014 before splitting into two separate schools in 2015.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center

Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Additional charges filed for woman who stole holiday blow mold decorations

Lycoming County, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a woman who was arrested earlier this month for stealing and selling more than 60 holiday blow mold decorations. Lane E. Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, was charged Tuesday for stealing $450 of vintage holiday blow mold decorations from a woman's yard in Linden the evening of Nov. 29. The blow molds, which were taken from a home on Jamison Street, have since been recovered and returned to the owner, state police at Montoursville say....
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local college, business locked down after bloody man claims he was shot

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, claiming he was shot and being chased, caused a college campus and one local business to be locked down. On Dec. 5 around 10:30 a.m., Jared Allen Lewis, 23, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Disalvo’s Restaurant on 341 East Fourth Street. The decorative beveled glass door was valued at more than $5,000, according to police. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

Penn State finds itself in a transfer portal pickle at one key spot

ALTOONA, Pa. -- There's a big difference between getting some good players out of the transfer portal and needing to get good players in order to fill big vacancies. It was bound to happen sooner or later, and it wound up being sooner than most would have expected that Penn State would be in dire need of getting multiple players out of the portal to make up for major shortcomings in one spot.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Here’s how to score free coffee at Sheetz for the holidays

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Sheetz is adding to it by letting you score free coffee all December. That’s right! Sheetz announced the return of its holiday coffee program and is offering customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino every week in December.  The offer extends […]
ALTOONA, PA

