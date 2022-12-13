Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
Bellefonte’s ice rink to return in 2023 with a new location
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re hoping to skate around Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte during the Christmas season, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. The rink is still returning this winter but it won’t make its official debut until early next year in January. The rink is also moving to a new location within […]
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Check out some of the best holiday light and decoration displays in Centre County
Hundreds of thousands of lights create dazzling displays throughout the county. Here are some of the best.
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah
Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
abc27.com
Verber Dental Group: Cumberland OMT
Dentistry goes beyond teeth to include muscles, Cumberland OMT is the newest office to join the Verber Dental Group. Dr. Verber along with Cindy Santiago a dental hygienist who specializes in oral myology share more about the practice.
New civilian complaint process goes live for State College police
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The […]
aahsmountainecho.com
Marching band plans to play in Penn State’s basketball games
On Dec. 18 and 22, the marching band is set to play in the stands at Penn State’s men’s basketball games. Sunday Dec. 18 the band plans to perform at 10:00 a.m. and on Thursday Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. “We’ve played before in years past, and I’ve...
‘Significant winter storm’ will bring poor travel conditions to Centre County on Thursday
The National Weather Service at State College issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
abc27.com
New Grocery Outlet coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg. According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.
Live updates: Penn State, Centre County schools closed Thursday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning.
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
Onward State
Penn State Law Faculty Issues Statement Opposing Proposed Dickinson Law Merger
Over 40 Penn State faculty members signed a letter responding to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s November 29 recommendation of unifying the university’s two accredited law schools — Penn State Law at University Park and Dickinson Law. Penn State previously had a dual-campus law school from 2006 to 2014 before splitting into two separate schools in 2015.
Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center
Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
Additional charges filed for woman who stole holiday blow mold decorations
Lycoming County, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a woman who was arrested earlier this month for stealing and selling more than 60 holiday blow mold decorations. Lane E. Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, was charged Tuesday for stealing $450 of vintage holiday blow mold decorations from a woman's yard in Linden the evening of Nov. 29. The blow molds, which were taken from a home on Jamison Street, have since been recovered and returned to the owner, state police at Montoursville say....
Local college, business locked down after bloody man claims he was shot
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, claiming he was shot and being chased, caused a college campus and one local business to be locked down. On Dec. 5 around 10:30 a.m., Jared Allen Lewis, 23, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Disalvo’s Restaurant on 341 East Fourth Street. The decorative beveled glass door was valued at more than $5,000, according to police. ...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Penn State finds itself in a transfer portal pickle at one key spot
ALTOONA, Pa. -- There's a big difference between getting some good players out of the transfer portal and needing to get good players in order to fill big vacancies. It was bound to happen sooner or later, and it wound up being sooner than most would have expected that Penn State would be in dire need of getting multiple players out of the portal to make up for major shortcomings in one spot.
Here’s how to score free coffee at Sheetz for the holidays
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Sheetz is adding to it by letting you score free coffee all December. That’s right! Sheetz announced the return of its holiday coffee program and is offering customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino every week in December. The offer extends […]
