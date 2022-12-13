Read full article on original website
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Is It A Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In Oklahoma?
Odds are, whether you've lived in Oklahoma long or not, you've seen vehicles pull to the side of the road to allow a funeral procession to pass. You've probably done the same thing yourself, but is it Oklahoma state law that demands it?. It was a good classic debate we...
People From Oklahoma Are Leaving and Moving to These 3 States
A new study was conducted to determine the most popular places people from each state are moving to, including Oklahoma. The study by Stacker used Census Bureau and other data along with user surveys and questionnaires to determine the 3 most popular destinations that people from each state are moving to.
Check Out the Top Wineries and Vineyards in Oklahoma
You know that as Jeri Christmas I've been planning all kinds of holiday parties! We recently had our Grinch-themed lunch at work, and we'll be having our Christmas party this weekend. But I still have several holiday gatherings coming up that I have to prep for!. The best part about...
blackchronicle.com
REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
New Oklahoma Laws That Went Into Effect In 2022
I'm sure every state in the union does the same old song and dance each year. The people vote, the legislators legislate, and everyone is given new and updated rules to follow the following year. Oklahoma is no different. While most of the new laws on the books are in...
KOCO
Oklahoma has become leading source of illegal marijuana trafficking nationwide, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner State has become a leading source of illegal marijuana nationwide, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. "We've talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
Visit This Oklahoma Christmas Tree Farm for Some Festive Family Fun This Holiday Season
Did you know that Oklahoma has a Christmas tree farm? That's right the Sooner State has a tree farm you can visit to cut and harvest your very own fresh, live Christmas tree for the holidays. How cool is that?. Normally you don't think of Oklahoma when it comes to...
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pleaded guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma lawmakers to target the state's tax structure
(KTEN) —Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to offer some relief to Oklahoma taxpayers in the upcoming 2023 legislative session. "We are looking at tax reform this year," said Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall. "Oklahoma is 23rd overall in its tax policy structure, and that is something that we looking at in trying to improve."
How Much Do You Need To Make In Oklahoma To Be Middle Class
Even though just about every metric of measure varies between all of us... different upbringings, backgrounds, education, skills, etc... there is one commonality that most Americans share. We all want to make as much money as possible to provide us with the best life we can achieve. That much is...
Experience ‘Night of the Krampus’ at This Oklahoma Scream Park for a Horror Holiday
If you're looking for a horrifying holiday experience to help get you into the "Christmas spirit" check out the Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. and their 'Night of the Krampus' haunted holiday horror attraction. After Halloween Lawton's Trail of Fear turns into the Trail of Cheer. It...
News On 6
Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023
A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
KOCO
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Edmond: Jackknifed semi-truck causes heavy traffic
Oklahomans can expect to experience traffic delays on I-35 and Danforth as emergency crews continue to remove a semi-truck that is in the median and into a cable barrier.
