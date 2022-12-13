Read full article on original website
Enertis Applus+ conducts quality control on 2.5GW of US solar projects
Enertis Applus+, the global quality control and testing firm, is providing supply chain quality control and assurance services to a 2.5GW portfolio of solar PV projects across the US. The company’s services focus on mitigating long-term risk in PV projects by preventing the purchase of non-reliable or unethically traced components....
The transformative impact of completely clean energy solutions
Even before the twin global shocks of COVID and war in Europe, clean energy growth was on a steep upward trajectory in Europe. Since COVID and war, however, efforts to deploy renewable energy have gathered steam across the continent. Led by ambitious target setting at national and EU level, and driven by grassroots consumer demand for greater energy independence and, simply, cleaner sources of power, renewable energies like solar PV and wind now account for the bulk of new capacity additions in most European countries.
Plans for 22GW of US module, cell manufacturing announced since IRA was signed into law
Since August 2022 there have been 12 new solar PV manufacturing facilities announced in the US that represent 22GW of module and cell production capacity, according to a report by industry body American Clean Power (ACP). Signed into law by President Joe Biden on 16 August, the Inflation Reduction Act...
ORIX completes total acquisition of Spanish renewables company Elawan Energy
Japanese-headquartered financial services group ORIX Corporation has taken full ownership of Spanish renewables firm Elewan Energy after acquiring a further 20% stake in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2023, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval. Elawan has renewables assets active in 14 countries,...
NextEra signs 310MW Texas PPA with INEOS Group
Petrochemical company INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy for a 310MW solar project in north central Texas. INEOS USA, a subsidiary of London-based INEOS Group, one of the largest chemical companies in the world, will offtake the entirety...
H&M signs 90MWp solar PPA with Neoen and Alight in Sweden
Fashion retailer H&M has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with independent power producers (IPPs) Neoen and Alight for a 90MWp solar park in Sweden. Located near Hultsfred airport in the southeast of Sweden, the solar project is scheduled to start construction during the second half of 2023, with commissioning expected in 2025.
Tongwei maintains PV module manufacturing push with plans for new 25GW factory
Polysilicon supplier Tongwei continues to expand its solar footprint, revealing plans this week to set up a 25GW module manufacturing base in the Nantong Economic and Technological Development Zone, in China’s Jiangsu province. Expected to require an investment of around RMB4 billion (US$574 million), the project is scheduled to...
BP backs rapid deployment solar technology with US$13.5 million investment
BP ventures, the investment platform of bp, has invested AU$20 million (US$13.5 million) in Australian renewables company 5B to support the development and implementation of its 5B Maverick solar technology. The investment completes 5B’s AU$55 million (US$37 million) series B funding round, which was co-led by investors AES Corporation and...
Vietnam to accelerate renewables deployment with US$15.5 billion deal
The G7 initiative Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) has agreed to support Vietnam’s green energy transition and mobilise an initial US$15.5 billion of public and private finance over the next three to five years. The partnership will work towards a series of targets, including the acceleration of renewable energy...
First Solar to supply National Grid Renewables with 1.6GW of Series 7 modules
US PV manufacturer First Solar has entered into an agreement with developer National Grid Renewables to supply 1.6GW of its Series 7 thin film cadmium telluride modules. The order expands the relationship between the companies to more than 4GW after they signed a 2GW supply agreement earlier this year. While...
CubicPV plans 10GW silicon solar wafer factory in the US
Solar manufacturer CubicPV is planning to establish a 10GW mono wafer manufacturing facility in the US that it said will be the “first of this scale” in the country. The plant would fill a void in the US PV manufacturing supply chain; the country has no domestic solar ingot, wafer or cell manufacturing capacity, according to research from the Solar Energy Industries Association published earlier this year.
