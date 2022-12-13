Read full article on original website
The transformative impact of completely clean energy solutions
Even before the twin global shocks of COVID and war in Europe, clean energy growth was on a steep upward trajectory in Europe. Since COVID and war, however, efforts to deploy renewable energy have gathered steam across the continent. Led by ambitious target setting at national and EU level, and driven by grassroots consumer demand for greater energy independence and, simply, cleaner sources of power, renewable energies like solar PV and wind now account for the bulk of new capacity additions in most European countries.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Water, electricity supply partly restored in Kyiv after Russian airstrikes
The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had...
In Ukraine, I saw the greatest threat to the Russian world isn’t the west – it’s Putin
The time has come to ask whether, objectively speaking, Vladimir Putin is an agent of American imperialism. For no American has ever done half as much damage to what Putin calls the “Russian world” as the Russian leader himself has. This thought came to me recently when I...
How Putin’s alleged ‘business associate’ made $400m from a major Russian gas deal
In the icy waters of a Siberian harbour, the Christophe de Margerie, a Russian ship with an unusual French name, was ready for loading. The world’s first ice-breaking gas tanker had been designed for a very specific purpose: opening up Russia’s Arctic shipping routes towards Europe and Asia during the winter months.
Glennmont, GreenGo form JV to develop 1GW of solar and storage in the US
Fund manager Glennmont Partners has entered the US market through a joint venture (JV) with solar developer GreenGo Energy to develop 1GW of solar and storage capacity. Through the JV the companies will develop both combined and standalone greenfield solar PV and energy storage projects. The first projects are expected...
H&M signs 90MWp solar PPA with Neoen and Alight in Sweden
Fashion retailer H&M has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with independent power producers (IPPs) Neoen and Alight for a 90MWp solar park in Sweden. Located near Hultsfred airport in the southeast of Sweden, the solar project is scheduled to start construction during the second half of 2023, with commissioning expected in 2025.
Vietnam to accelerate renewables deployment with US$15.5 billion deal
The G7 initiative Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) has agreed to support Vietnam’s green energy transition and mobilise an initial US$15.5 billion of public and private finance over the next three to five years. The partnership will work towards a series of targets, including the acceleration of renewable energy...
ORIX completes total acquisition of Spanish renewables company Elawan Energy
Japanese-headquartered financial services group ORIX Corporation has taken full ownership of Spanish renewables firm Elewan Energy after acquiring a further 20% stake in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2023, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval. Elawan has renewables assets active in 14 countries,...
Isigenere on finding eco-friendly solutions for floating solar
Despite floating solar being a relatively nascent technology, more and more projects are being announced and some of them are incorporating materials or solutions in order to reduce the carbon footprint of the plants. If creating a circular economy for the solar industry is one way to solve that problem,...
Canadian Solar to begin TOPCon module mass production in Q1 2023
CSI Solar, the majority-owned subsidiary of PV manufacturer Canadian Solar, will commence mass production of high-efficiency n-type TOPCon solar modules from Q1 2023. The company said its TOPCon modules could reach up to 690W of power output. The production will entail a diversified portfolio of TOPCon products to meet the...
Solar Inventions awarded three new patents for cell process innovation in China, Israel and US
Newly granted patents for solar cell architecture that reduces silver costs and increases power generation could see the new technology draw closer to commercialisation. US-based Solar Inventions has been awarded three new patents in China, Israel and the US for its Configurable Current Cell (C3) cell architecture technology, which it says has proven to improve power generation and module efficiency and reduce the amount of silver required to fabricate a cell by up to 18%.
Enertis Applus+ conducts quality control on 2.5GW of US solar projects
Enertis Applus+, the global quality control and testing firm, is providing supply chain quality control and assurance services to a 2.5GW portfolio of solar PV projects across the US. The company’s services focus on mitigating long-term risk in PV projects by preventing the purchase of non-reliable or unethically traced components....
CubicPV plans 10GW silicon solar wafer factory in the US
Solar manufacturer CubicPV is planning to establish a 10GW mono wafer manufacturing facility in the US that it said will be the “first of this scale” in the country. The plant would fill a void in the US PV manufacturing supply chain; the country has no domestic solar ingot, wafer or cell manufacturing capacity, according to research from the Solar Energy Industries Association published earlier this year.
