ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBGcy_0jhGKlOS00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — In a law that’s the first of its kind in the world, New Zealand is beginning to implement a near-total ban on cigarettes and tobacco.

New Zealand’s Parliament passed legislation Tuesday that bans anyone born after 2008 from ever being able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products, BBC reported.

Under the law, the minimum age to buy cigarettes will continue to rise, with fewer and fewer people eligible to purchase them, The Associated Press reported. New Zealand health officials said their goal is to make the country smoke-free by 2025.

New Zealand’s health minister, Dr. Ayesha Verrall, who introduced the bill, said, “We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offense to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth. People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco,” The Guardian reported.

The legislation also reduces the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products and cuts the number of retailers legally allowed to sell tobacco by 90%, according to Reuters.

“New Zealand’s package in the endgame is an extraordinary and far-reaching set of measures that have always been talked about but never implemented,” Geoffrey Fong, a researcher on tobacco policy and leader of the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project, told NPR. “That’s very exciting and potentially very powerful for the world.”

The fine for selling tobacco to anyone underage is equivalent to $95,910, according to Reuters.

Members of New Zealand’s libertarian ACT party opposed the bill, which they said would force small corner stores to go out of business, the AP reported.

“We stand opposed to this bill because it’s a bad bill and it’s bad policy, it’s that straightforward and simple,” Brooke van Velden, ACT’s deputy leader, told the AP. “There won’t be better outcomes for New Zealanders.”

Verrall said the bill is a step towards the country’s “smoke-free future” and said, “communities will be free from the proliferation and clustering of retailers who target and sell tobacco products in certain areas,” BBC reported.

“Whenever you’re the first country, you don’t truly know what’s going to happen,” Fong told NPR. But if there is strong evaluation … then that’s going to open the doors for a lot of other countries to consider some or all of those policies here.”

The new legislation does not ban vaping products, BBC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

UN: Thousands in West, Central Africa could face starvation

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — More than 25,000 people could face starvation in conflict-plagued parts of West Africa next year, a United Nations official warned Friday. Federico Doehnert of the World Food Program said violence and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine are largely driving the threat to people in Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso.
The Independent

The time has come to stop African trophy hunting

Virginia McKenna OBE: “History will surely condemn trophy hunting as a cruel and malignant activity. We should applaud all those who are helping bring it to an end, and who look Beyond Trophy Hunting.”On the 25th November, the Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill, a Private Members Bill championed by Henry Smith MP and supported by the government, successfully passed its second reading in the House of Commons. If ultimately successful, it will prohibit the import of hunting trophies from an extensive list of species into the UK. It’s ambitions reflect the views of the majority of citizens, as confirmed by...
The Associated Press

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform, the latest battle over what can and cannot be said on the site since billionaire Elon Musk took control of it. Accounts of reporters with The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications, went dark Thursday. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Major dams to fall in Pacific Northwest

Four hundred miles of the Klamath River — which runs through Oregon and California — will soon run free, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office announced on Thursday.  The removal of four hydroelectric dams from the river will mark “the largest river restoration project in American history,” according to the governor’s office.  Newsom issued the…
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Whiskey becomes top collectable investment

Whiskey is growing in demand as collectors are investing in rare liquor bottles, some of them selling for millions of dollars. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz goes behind the scenes in a private showroom to look at some of the most expensive whiskey in the world. Dec. 10, 2022.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
106K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy