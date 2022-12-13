Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Losing It Over Her Iconic ‘9 To 5’ Duet With Dolly Parton: ‘Epic’
Kelly Clarkson just nailed a live rendition of “9 to 5” with the one and only Dolly Parton— and fans are obsessed! The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, and country music icon, 76, performed a duet of the latter’s 1980 hit on the former’s talk show last week— combining their famous talents, showing off their harmonizing skills, and discussing Parton writing “I Will Always Love You” and hearing Whitney Houston’s version for the very first time.
Popculture
Dolly Parton Makes Kelly Clarkson Emotional With Heartfelt Praise
Dolly Parton had Kelly Clarkson close to tears as the country music icon praised her stunning rendition of her son "I Will Always Love You." Parton sat down with the "Because of You" singer for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she gushed over Whitney Houston's cover of her classic song, as well as Clarkson's performance of it at the ACM Awards in March.
AOL Corp
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
‘George & Tammy’: They were a towering couple of country music, but their story was infused with sadness
“Stand By Your Man” was the most popular — and debated — song by Tammy Wynette. In “George & Tammy,” the six-part Showtime drama about her short but complicated marriage to fellow country music star George Jones, she sings that famous song twice, first in the recording studio when she’s not fully on board with it yet.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Watch 'The Voice' Country Crooner That John Legend Says Belongs on an Awards Show!
Country singer Morgan Myles had her best performance to date on The Voice during Top 10 night with her rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which most recently had been on the charts as performed by Chris Stapleton. It was the night that fans selected songs for the artists to...
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Simone Ashley finds her voice
DETROIT — Simone Ashley was busy working and traveling when “Bridgerton” debuted on Netflix in December 2020 and was an immediate smash with viewers. The Shonda Rhimes-produced series about the romantic pursuits of a large family in Regency-era London wasn't on Ashley's radar. So, when the audition for season two came about, she didn't quite grasp what a big opportunity lay before her.
'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' to feature Duran Duran, New Edition
NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2023 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with iconic bands from the 1980s and 1990s as well as a member of BTS and a TikTok sensation. Duran Duran, fresh off an induction into the Rock...
Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose, eight, cheers from audience as host wins People's Choice Award
Kelly Clarkson joyfully hugged her daughter River Rose, eight, as it was announced she had won a People's Choice Award for daytime talk show of 2022. The 40-year-old songbird then bounded up onstage and gushed to the audience: 'I’m having a date night with my daughter, River Rose.'. At...
Here’s Why Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ Was Cut From New ‘Elvis’ Biopic
There’s an emotional scene in Baz Luhrmann’s recent Elvis biopic that shows the King of Rock and Priscilla Presley having a brief heart-to-heart talk shortly after they ended their six-year marriage. In it, Elvis makes a reference to a Dolly Parton classic by saying “I will always love you.”
See Margot Robbie as 'Barbie' in movie's teaser trailer: Watch here
The teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie shows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling transformed into Barbie and Ken.
Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson Team Up For Duet Of “9 To 5,” And It’s The Best ‘Kellyoke’ Feature Yet
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson could sing just about any artist on earth under the table, and Dolly was actually a guest on the Kelly Clarkson show this week. And of course, they had to give fans a live perfomance of “9 to 5,” which they recently completely reimagined for a documentary about the original film called Still Working 9 to 5.
Shania Twain Adds Second Leg To 2023 ‘Queen Of Me’ World Tour Due To “Overwhelming Demand”
Shania Twain might be the busiest lady in the world come 2023. She just announced a second leg to her Queen of Me world tour that was added due to “overwhelming demand,” which will kick off in April and is now extended to run through mid November, with some extra U.S. dates as well as a run in her native Canada.
When Has The Mandela Effect Completely Bodied Your Notion Of Time And Memory?
At least you know it's not just your memory that's shot.
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer, And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here, and I literally can't contain my excitement.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0