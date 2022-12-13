ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Losing It Over Her Iconic ‘9 To 5’ Duet With Dolly Parton: ‘Epic’

Kelly Clarkson just nailed a live rendition of “9 to 5” with the one and only Dolly Parton— and fans are obsessed! The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, and country music icon, 76, performed a duet of the latter’s 1980 hit on the former’s talk show last week— combining their famous talents, showing off their harmonizing skills, and discussing Parton writing “I Will Always Love You” and hearing Whitney Houston’s version for the very first time.
Dolly Parton Makes Kelly Clarkson Emotional With Heartfelt Praise

Dolly Parton had Kelly Clarkson close to tears as the country music icon praised her stunning rendition of her son "I Will Always Love You." Parton sat down with the "Because of You" singer for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she gushed over Whitney Houston's cover of her classic song, as well as Clarkson's performance of it at the ACM Awards in March.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'

Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Simone Ashley finds her voice

DETROIT — Simone Ashley was busy working and traveling when “Bridgerton” debuted on Netflix in December 2020 and was an immediate smash with viewers. The Shonda Rhimes-produced series about the romantic pursuits of a large family in Regency-era London wasn't on Ashley's radar. So, when the audition for season two came about, she didn't quite grasp what a big opportunity lay before her.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

