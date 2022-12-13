Read full article on original website
Related
publicradioeast.org
Christmas came early for Maysville: $850,000 grant will fund downtown revitalization, historic building preservation
A small Jones County community is one of 42 rural local governments in North Carolina to receive a Rural Transformation Grant, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million in grants will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the fund, and the...
Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
ncconstructionnews.com
Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center
Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
publicradioeast.org
Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern
On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
WITN
WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
WNCT
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
WECT
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
WITN
Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
Services on slate across Sampson
On Friday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. There will be a give -away from the MAC Association. The location: Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9030 Harn
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location
LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first r
New Bern is changing employee salaries after review
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is making a change to its employees’ salaries. The city did a study comparing its employees’ wages to surrounding areas and saw that it needed to increase pay. Every city employee will get an increase in pay at the start of the next pay period. […]
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
WECT
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WITN
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Comments / 0