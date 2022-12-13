ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Duplin County, NC

WNCT

Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grammy-nominated singer Ginuwine was in Jacksonville Friday for a Christmas concert. Ginuwine was scheduled to perform at the Limelight Center, where people had the opportunity to meet him as they ate, drank and were merry. “We’re also very excited about bringing more big talent like this in 2023 and years beyond […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center

Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
GREENVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern

On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern is changing employee salaries after review

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is making a change to its employees’ salaries. The city did a study comparing its employees’ wages to surrounding areas and saw that it needed to increase pay. Every city employee will get an increase in pay at the start of the next pay period. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC

