The franchise tag was originally intended to be a precursor for marquee players signing long-term contracts. It doesn't necessarily work that way. The designation has evolved into a powerful management tool that restricts a team's best free agent in a given year from entering the open market regardless of whether he is a true marquee player. Most players haven't been happy when given a franchise tag. The designation can hinder the ability to gain long-term security because players must incur the risk of serious injury and poor performance again after already playing out their contracts when an agreement on a long-term deal can't be reached. In these cases, it is essentially a high-salaried, one-year, "prove-it" deal.

2 DAYS AGO