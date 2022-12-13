Read full article on original website
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptoglobe.com
Animoca Brands and TinyTap to disrupt education with auction of second set of Publisher NFTs starting 15 December 2022
Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and its subsidiary TinyTap, the leading platform for user-generated educational games, today announced that the second series of teacher-authored Publisher NFTs will be auctioned on OpenSea starting at 19:00 (EST) on 15 December 2022. TinyTap provides...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Framework Studio, the Award-winning Film/TV Creative Marketing Agency, Announces Merger With Core Creative Labs, the Premier Visual Effects/Experiential Live Event Producer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Framework Studio CEO Rajan Patel and Core Creative Labs (Core) CEO Curt Apanovich announced today that Core will be merging into the Framework ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006062/en/ Rajan Patel is the CEO and executive producer of Framework Studio, a leading creative marketing agency in Los Angeles that is well-known in the entertainment and tech industries. Photo courtesy of Framework Studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptoglobe.com
Web3 Content Platform COS.TV’s NFT Function Gains Popularity Among Creators in the Americas as Fan Management Tool
Contentos Foundation, a content blockchain project invested by Binance Labs, has achieved remarkable results in expanding COS.TV, a Web3 content platform created by Contentos Foundations, in the American market this year. COS.TV continues to attract users in the Americas, and is especially popular with creators in the Portuguese and Spanish-speaking markets. On COS.TV, which is built using blockchain technology, users can watch videos, leave comments, send gifts to creators and receive rewards in the form of COS tokens. The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) content resolution function also allows users to directly participate in platform content management and receive token rewards for their contributions.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data
HCF cables have been around since the ’90s. But what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
cryptoglobe.com
Solana ($SOL) Investment Products Keep Attracting Institutional Investors
Institutional investors have kept on betting on the smart contract platform Solana ($SOL) through investment products focusing on the cryptocurrency. Their bets come weeks after the collapse of FTX and after SOL’s price crashed. According to CoinShares’ latest Digital Asset Fund Flows report, investment products focusing on Solana saw...
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
ffnews.com
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
architecturaldigest.com
Wanda Dalla Costa Is Laying Down the Groundwork for the Next Generation of Indigenous Architects
If you ask Wanda Dalla Costa to disclose her favorite place, the architect will tell you it’s on a reservation. “Native people are very funny, social, warm, and hospitable,” she says with a smile during our Zoom call. “I love being out there.” Costa spent much of her childhood traveling to central Alberta, Canada, to visit her mother’s side of the family from the Saddle Lake First Nation tribe. She fondly remembers riding in the back of a station wagon on those trips and the excitement of sleeping in tents (or Safeway parking lots).
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
Ouster to Showcase Digital Lidar Technology and Applications at CES 2023
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced its attendance at CES Las Vegas 2023. Ouster will showcase its latest technology and solutions, including its OS and Digital Flash (DF) series sensors and a new product release, along with select customer and partner applications in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall – Booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005343/en/ Ouster to exhibit at CES Las Vegas 2023 from January 5-8 in the LVCC West Hall Booth #6541. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
India’s Uolo raises $22.5M to bring edtech to the masses
The vast majority of edtech startups operate in a business-to-consumer model and spend on ads to reach the parents and guardians of the students. Uolo says it is reducing that cost by operating in a business-to-business-to-consumer model, working with private schools to let them offer online learning programs to their students and levy the charges as part of the school fees. The startup’s programs are also designed in tandem with the curricula of the partnered schools, making it easier for students to double down on learning the same lessons.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
