Mengshi’s 1,000HP M-Terrain EV Could Become China’s Answer To The GMC Hummer EV
An off-road-focused SUV is being developed in China and if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drive an electric tank on the road, this thing might come close. The electric truck is currently being developed by Mengshi, a brand launched by Dongfeng last year. Mengshi translates to Warrior and Dongfeng has previously used the Mengshi badge on a number of combustion-powered military vehicles it has produced over the years. This is the first time the Mengshi name has been used on a production model.
China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.
Nio ES8 Electric SUV Gets A Clean New Look, Lidar And Up To 631-HP
Nio’s updated ES8 electric SUV has been uncovered two weeks ahead of its official launch thanks to official documents filed with Chinese authorities. The three-row EV is due to be officially unveiled on December 24, but photos and specifications of the car logged with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveal the second-generation SUV’s clean new styling, a power boost and the presence of LiDAR technology for enhanced driver-assistance capabilities.
Buick’s First Ultium-Based Model Debuts Later This Year
As Americans prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving, Buick quietly announced plans to introduce their first Ultium-based electric vehicle later this year. Set to debut in China shortly, the model will be a five-seat crossover that will be launched in the first half of 2023. Buick didn’t say much about the vehicle, but the teaser image suggests it will be the Electra 5 which was revealed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last month.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
2024 Ford Mustang Specs, China’s New Ford Edge Hybrid, And Nio ES8: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford has revealed the horsepower specs for their much-awaited 2024 Mustang. According to Ford, base models get an all-new 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, which pushes out 315 hp (235 kW / 319 PS) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque when running on premium gasoline. Those looking for more power and cylinders can opt for the Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which now makes 480 hp (358 kW / 487 PS) and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque. Building on the V8 is the Dark Horse, with a thunderous 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS) and 418 lb-ft (566 Nm) of torque.
CAR AND DRIVER
Munro EV Looks Like Tesla Cybertruck and INEOS Grenadier's Love Child
This brand-new EV-only SUV from the U.K. startup Munro combines mechanical four-wheel drive with electric power. It's being offered with a choice of 295-hp and 375-hp motors and 61.0-kWh and 81.0-kWh battery packs. The new SUV, just called the "Mk1," will be coming to the U.S. in a limited run...
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
Top Speed
Check Out The World's First Motorcycle To Breach 150-MPH!
Kawasaki is home to some truly impressive motorcycles across all domains. But when it comes to its sportbikes, the GPz900R from the 1980s is easily one of the most iconic models. It was the first Kawasaki to bear the Ninja tag, kickstarting the lineup that’s now the namesake of epic motorcycles like the supercharged Ninja H2. More importantly, it was the world’s fastest motorcycle at the time that fired warning shots at Kawasaki rivals.
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
Ford Teases Mid-Sized Electric Crossover For Europe
Ford has given us the first revealing look at an upcoming electric vehicle for Europe. In a tweet, the general manager of Ford Model e Europe pulled the sheet back on the “first electric passenger vehicle” that will be built in Cologne, Germany. While the model won’t arrive...
BMW’s Trolling Us With Its Biggest Grille Yet In Tokyo
People love to complain about BMW‘s new giant kidney grilles almost as much as BMW loves doubling down on the design and making it bigger next time. First it was the 7 Series, then it was the M3/4, then the XM really started pushing the limits, and now the German automaker has taken it about as far as it can go.
Chinese Cars Now Account For Over 30% Of New Sales In Russia
Sales of Chinese-made vehicles have grown rapidly throughout Russia this year following the exodus of many Western car manufacturers since the war in Ukraine broke out. In January 2022, Chinese brands had a 9.6 per cent share of Russia’s car market. This figure has steadily increased throughout the year, jumping to 21 per cent in June, 27 per cent in September, and hitting 31.3 per cent by the end of November.
BYD Could Exceed Tesla In Total EV Sales By Q1 2023 With The Help Of 2 New Brands
BYD has enjoyed a bumper year and could continue its success through 2023, ultimately exceeding Tesla in total EV sales. The Chinese car manufacturer shipped no less than 217,518 NEVs and EVs in China through October thanks to the affordability of many of its models. It is now turning its attention to the premium end of the market where it will pit itself against Tesla and look to boost profits even further.
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
Toyota Hilux Revo EV, Lotus Type 133 Sedan, And Cenntro At CES: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. By now you’ll have noticed our refreshed site, and V3 brings with it a new look, new logo, and improved performance. We consider it very much an evolution of the CarScoops of old, so you’ll still find the features you know and love. But, the retooling should make us faster, while the layout across devices offers a better experience too. As always, we want to know what you think while we make a few tweaks and iron out any kinks. Do let us know in the comments!
Saipa Atlas Is A New Iranian Crossover Based On The Very Old 1980’s Kia Pride
Saipa, the largest automaker in Iran known for producing licensed products, launched a new model featuring a crossover supermini bodystyle. The Saipa Atlas is an improved version of the Saiba Quick, although its underpinnings date back to the old Kia Pride from 1986. The Atlas is a facelift of the...
Certain 2023 Kia Forte Have Improperly Cast Steering Knuckles
Just under 1,000 Kia Forte models have been recalled due to an issue with the front left steering knuckle. The recall was issued through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and reveals that the front left steering knuckle may have been cast improperly. Kia says that the steering knuckle was only improperly cast by the supplier on May 13, 2022 and that the correct processes for casting resumed the following day.
Mercedes To Introduce 70% Greener Aluminum Into Its Vehicles Next Year
Mercedes has signed a letter of intent with Norway’s Hydro for the supply of low carbon aluminum. Thanks to the letter, the automaker could start receiving aluminum with a 70 percent smaller carbon footprint than average and putting it into its vehicles by 2023. “Aluminum is becoming increasingly important...
