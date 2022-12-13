ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Video Shows Patrick Mahomes Leaving His Teammates In Shock

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes amazes fans every week. Whether it is his ability to move the ball a long distance in a very short amount of time, or his ability to stay at the very top of his game every week, Mahomes continues to shock and amaze football fans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom

When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
JORDAN, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract

Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Bucs' Todd Bowles, Saints' Dennis Allen likely to return in 2023

Most of the one-and-done coaching noise has emerged from the AFC, with Nathaniel Hackett and Lovie Smith potentially up against it to keep their jobs. Prior to last season (Urban Meyer, David Culley), no NFL campaign had seen two one-and-done head coaches since 2007. While Hackett and Smith could make it back-to-back years with multiple NFL one-and-dones, the NFC’s set of first-year HCs appears safe.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The Packers Have To Be Regretting Their Aaron Rodgers Decision

The Green Bay Packers seem to be in a pickle with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the team gave him a contract extension this season, it might haunt them in the future. However, that future might come quicker than they expect, and the MVP quarterback is dealing with multiple injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a five-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday

When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
BUFFALO, NY

