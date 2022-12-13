Read full article on original website
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Are Idaho Drivers The Worst?
We all have crazy outrageous driving stories. Whether it's reckless driving, tailgating, or running red lights, Idaho drivers have experienced it all. Have you ever wondered how our state compares to the nation's worst drivers? Are Gem State Drivers the nation's worst, or compared to other states, are we one of the better states for drivers?
Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man
KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho
I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
KTVB
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
These Extortionary Cupcake Shops In Boise Are The Best Around
Do you remember when cupcakes were just cupcakes? It's National Cupcake Day!. I'm talking about when cupcakes were just cake with some frosting and that was it. Now cupcakes have turned into extraordinary pieces of art. Now they consist of creations like caramel crunch, peanut butter crunch, cookie dough, and whatever your imagination can create.
Ice Bumper Cars In Idaho Are A Fun Way To Ease Winter Road Rage
You may not want to drive on the roads of Idaho during the winter, but you will want to drive one of these cars. A few years ago, one of my buddies was planning to visit Twin Falls but due to a storm and a flat tire, he never made it. Instead, he spent an extra day in Coeur d’Alene and then stopped in McCall to see the famous Manchester Ice Center. He expected to see hockey or ice skating happening but instead was greeted with the sight of bumper cars on the ice. He sent me a few pictures and they really look like fun.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Avalanche threat is high
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation says that our current conditions are ripe for an avalanche to occur. The post Avalanche threat is high appeared first on Local News 8.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
Two stimulus checks before Christmas for many people in Idaho
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
proclaimerscv.com
$600 Tax Rebates Will Be Released In Idaho Before New Year
Idaho Latest: Tax Rebate 2022, Up to $600 To Be Claimed Prior To New year. Idaho residents are permitted to receive their special section tax refund for $300 for at least each person (single filers) and $600 for double filers (joint filers). Dissemination of tax rebates has already begun, led by Idaho Tax Officials.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
