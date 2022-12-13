Read full article on original website
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Miley Cyrus Gets the Party Started in New Year's Eve Special Pics
Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock....
Meet Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: See His Net Worth, Job and How They Met
All she wants for Christmas is him! Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have been in a low-key relationship since 2016, and there’s a lot to learn about her supportive beau. What Is Bryan Tanaka’s Net Worth...
Essence
Kaavia James Union Wade Stole The Show At Strange World Premiere
She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment. Kaavia James Union Wade graced the red carpet with her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, at Disney’s Strange World premiere on November 15th in Los Angeles, sponsored by IHG Hotels & Resorts. Strange World, an animated Disney movie scheduled to release on November 23rd, Union stars as Meridian Clade. The family stepped out together wearing matching pink accessories, Union rocked a gorgeous floral gown, and Wade wore a dapper black suit and hot pink sneakers.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
EW.com
See pics of Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, and more at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 in L.A.
Paris Hilton, Khalid, Jvke, and Ava Max were just a few of the stars decked out in their holiday best at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 in Los Angeles on Friday night. The annual holiday concert, held at the Kia Forum, kicked off a rocking start to the festive season with performances from Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi, and more. Scroll through EW's gallery to see the holly, jolly pics of all the celebs in attendance, including Dove Cameron, Bebe Rexha, and Christy Carlson Romano.
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Kelly Clarkson enjoys 'date night' with 8-year-old daughter River Rose
Kelly Clarkson enjoyed a "date night" with daughter River Rose, 8, at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
Tobey Maguire brings daughter Ruby, 16, to ‘Babylon’ premiere
Tobey Maguire made a rare red carpet appearance with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, on Thursday evening. The dad and daughter duo hit the premiere for his new film “Babylon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Maguire, 47, looked dapper for the event in a black suit, matching tie and white shirt. Meanwhile, Ruby dressed in cool black velvet dress, tights, lace-up boots, and a red leather coat with fur trim. The pair were both seen flashing smiles to the cameras as they posed together on the carpet. Ruby is one of two children that Maguire shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer...
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Fendi Couture At The Gotham Awards
Gabrielle Union's new alias should be "The Red Carpet Slayer."
Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere
Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
Diane Warren talks honorary Oscar and new empowerment theme ‘Applause’
After being nominated for an Academy Award 13 times, Diane Warren finally has her Oscar. Just last month, Cher presented her with an honorary coveted gold statue. The statue currently sits atop her piano. While she received the big honor, the Grammy and Emmy-winning songwriter has no plans on stopping. She’s created a new song […]
Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations
Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. The pop culture event of the year was a night to remember. The 2022 People's Choice Awards ceremony went off with a bang and fans have made their voices heard by voting for their favorites in movies, TV, music and more. Three...
Ellen Pompeo Embraces Disco Style in Rainbow Jumpsuit & Embellished Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo, who was nominated for the Female TV Star award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, dressed up in a colorful jumpsuit to attend the ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. Pompeo wore a pleated rainbow jumpsuit covered in crystal embellishments designed with a cinched waist. The outfit also featured long sleeves with pronounced slits. The one-piece look pays homage to the ’60s and was a perfect way to light up the red carpet. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The...
