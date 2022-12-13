Read full article on original website
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
The Ultimate Idaho Experience - 2023 Fire Lookout Rentals Open Soon
2023 fire lookout reservations open soon - Don's miss out!. On December 26th many of these lookouts will become available for 2023 reservations. They fill up quick so now is the time to start planning your lookout vacation.
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
These Extortionary Cupcake Shops In Boise Are The Best Around
Do you remember when cupcakes were just cupcakes? It's National Cupcake Day!. I'm talking about when cupcakes were just cake with some frosting and that was it. Now cupcakes have turned into extraordinary pieces of art. Now they consist of creations like caramel crunch, peanut butter crunch, cookie dough, and whatever your imagination can create.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
Miss Idaho prepares to accomplish dreams in Miss America competition
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, there will be a new Miss America crowned. Right now, 51 women are competing for the title, including Miss Idaho, Sarah Jensen. “I genuinely feel like the luckiest girl in the country to get to represent Idaho,” Jensen said. “So, on Monday and Tuesday, I competed in preliminary competitions. On Monday, I performed my talent, which is a piano piece, and then yesterday, on Tuesday, I had my interview. I did a social impact pitch and I competed in red carpet, which is essentially evening gown.”
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
eastidahonews.com
An Idaho man just won $1 million on ‘Survivor.’ He plans to give it away, ‘save lives’
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — A Meridian resident took home the $1 million prize on Wednesday’s season-ending episode of “Survivor.”. But he won’t keep the money, he said. Mike Gabler, a native Texan who now calls the Boise area home, was the Sole Survivor on the 43rd...
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
KREM
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
Post Register
Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is issuing warnings that avalanches are likely to occur in backcountry. Since 2000, 87% of backcountry accidents in Idaho were caused by a motorized vehicle like a snowmobile and most of them were in southeastern Idaho.
15 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining
If there’s one thing that 2022 will be remembered for, it will be remembered for how outrageously expensive EVERYTHING was and it impacted the way people felt about the holidays. Retail Me Not did a holiday shopping survey in October and found that Americans that at least 51% of...
Are Idaho Drivers The Worst?
We all have crazy outrageous driving stories. Whether it's reckless driving, tailgating, or running red lights, Idaho drivers have experienced it all. Have you ever wondered how our state compares to the nation's worst drivers? Are Gem State Drivers the nation's worst, or compared to other states, are we one of the better states for drivers?
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Idaho health officials: Rise in respiratory diseases pushing hospitals to capacity
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and officials from the Gem State provided a sobering discussion and update on the "surge" of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases during an online briefing Thursday afternoon. Leaders across the state said the 'triple-demic,' a phrase being used...
