Related
‘Senseless violence’: Woman in ICU after rock thrown on I-435 in Kansas City
A woman is hospitalized after Kansas City police say someone threw a rock through the window of her car, hitting her in the head.
Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year veteran was chosen Thursday to lead the Kansas City police department, which is embroiled in internal and external controversies. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners chose Stacey Graves, the current acting deputy chief, making her the first woman to become the permanent police chief in the department's nearly 150-year history. Two other women have served as interim chiefs.
KCMO man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.
Kansas City police attempting to locate man wanted for October double murder
KCPD said 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. Roger Golubski is one of four men charged in connection with sex trafficking at an apartment complex in KCK. Cecil...
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
Woman hospitalized in Kansas City after suspect throws rocks at her vehicle
A woman was hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rock was thrown at her vehicle near Sycamore Avenue and east 72nd Street.
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
Liberty police looking for porch pirate
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
Sheriff: Stolen Jeep found floating in Kansas River
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen vehicle found in submerged in a river in Douglas County. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, a person in the area of Riverfront Park, 1594 N 3rd Street in Lawrence, noticed a vehicle in the Kansas River, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff. The caller was unsure if someone was in the vehicle.
Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal
Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.
Kansas City, Missouri, police identify man, 58, killed in overnight shooting
Kansas City Police were called to the 3600 block of Jefferson Street just after 2 a.m. No information on the victim has been released.
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Police previously called to home of Kansas City woman charged in child’s death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mom remains behind bars, pending a bond review, in a case alleging abuse and neglect.
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
Police: Gunfire struck child's bed at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating shots fired that could have been deadly in Lawrence. Just before 8p.m. someone fired gunshots into multiple homes in the area around 27th and Louisiana Street, according to a media release. One round struck a child's bed. Fortunately, no one was in the...
