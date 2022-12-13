ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

JC Post

Veteran Kansas City officer chosen to lead police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year veteran was chosen Thursday to lead the Kansas City police department, which is embroiled in internal and external controversies. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners chose Stacey Graves, the current acting deputy chief, making her the first woman to become the permanent police chief in the department's nearly 150-year history. Two other women have served as interim chiefs.
WIBW

Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KCTV 5

Liberty police looking for porch pirate

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
JC Post

Sheriff: Stolen Jeep found floating in Kansas River

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen vehicle found in submerged in a river in Douglas County. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, a person in the area of Riverfront Park, 1594 N 3rd Street in Lawrence, noticed a vehicle in the Kansas River, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff. The caller was unsure if someone was in the vehicle.
JC Post

Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
JC Post

Police: Gunfire struck child's bed at Kansas home

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating shots fired that could have been deadly in Lawrence. Just before 8p.m. someone fired gunshots into multiple homes in the area around 27th and Louisiana Street, according to a media release. One round struck a child's bed. Fortunately, no one was in the...
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

