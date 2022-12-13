Read full article on original website
Cornersburg woman continues 60 years of Christmas display
Shirley Gayan has been collecting Christmas decorations since 1962.
Boardman family’s holiday light display bigger than ever
It's that time of year again when those of you who love holiday lights are on the hunt for the biggest and best displays.
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
Church reborn as banquet center and eatery
When John P. O’Brien bought the former St. Bernadette’s Church on Locust Street in Masury seven years ago, he had a specific business purpose in mind. But, he ended up selling that business interest, and the church became a playground where he would host parties, play music and store equipment for his varied hobbies.
Vehicle restrictions in place on Mercer County interstates
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
Local nonprofit surprises shoppers with free groceries
Around 20 shoppers at Save A Lot on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown got a holiday surprise: free groceries! It was part of Youngstown United As One's holiday giving.
Youngstown residents treated to free ice cream sandwiches
Five hundred Lenny's PB&J ice cream sandwiches were donated to the residents of Youngstown's Calvary Towers.
Downtown Youngstown eye doctor finds new location nearby
Plaza Optometrists is currently located inside 20 Federal Place downtown.
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee. Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.
Infant, animals removed from Niles apartment
A dozen cats were among the more than 50 animals removed from an apartment in Niles on Wednesday, only adding to Animal Welfare League's cat overcapacity issues.
Warren man charged with vandalism after rock thrown through police department door
A Warren man is facing a vandalism charge after police investigated a rock thrown through a glass door to the police department's lobby.
‘At capacity’: Shelter pets need forever homes
“We are at capacity right now; we are full of dogs and cats."
Austintown woman charged with OVI, resisting arrest, running red light
A 24-year-old Austintown woman faces charges following an encounter with township police early Thursday. A police officer says he began following an SUV that allegedly ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road. Police say the driver was yelling at the officer and honking the SUV’s horn at the time.
Hubbard police investigate brushing package scam
Police in Hubbard are investigating after a resident was the target of what is believed to be a brushing scam.
Several accidents reported along Route 11 in Trumbull County
Drivers traveling along Route 11 northbound in Vienna Township might be on the lookout for an accident. State Troopers say a pickup truck slid on the highway into the median at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The truck damaged a guardrail, temporarily halting traffic. A 21 News videographer spotted several other...
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
Trumbull health department issues holiday virus advisory
The Trumbull County Combined Health District issued an advisory Friday laying out some suggested guidelines for holiday gatherings.
Dump truck driver charged in crash that damaged bridge in Mahoning County
A truck driver from Youngstown was charged following a crash that involved another car and damaged a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike.
Bullet goes through Warren home; officers collect over 20 shell casings nearby
A 73-year-old Warren man reported that a bullet went through his house after shots were fired Thursday night in 1100 block of Paige Ave. NE.
