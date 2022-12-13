ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

WFMJ.com

Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County

Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Church reborn as banquet center and eatery

When John P. O’Brien bought the former St. Bernadette’s Church on Locust Street in Masury seven years ago, he had a specific business purpose in mind. But, he ended up selling that business interest, and the church became a playground where he would host parties, play music and store equipment for his varied hobbies.
MASURY, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman charged with OVI, resisting arrest, running red light

A 24-year-old Austintown woman faces charges following an encounter with township police early Thursday. A police officer says he began following an SUV that allegedly ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road. Police say the driver was yelling at the officer and honking the SUV’s horn at the time.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Several accidents reported along Route 11 in Trumbull County

Drivers traveling along Route 11 northbound in Vienna Township might be on the lookout for an accident. State Troopers say a pickup truck slid on the highway into the median at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The truck damaged a guardrail, temporarily halting traffic. A 21 News videographer spotted several other...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

