As most high school students get ready to put their feet up to start the holiday break, top wrestlers from around the region are just looking to catch their breath. With a full slate of Greater Spokane League duals Wednesday and Thursday followed by the 51st annual Tri-State Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, it’s hard to find a more difficult test of physical and mental fortitude on the calendar.

MEAD, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO