KHQ Right Now

Mead wrestling tops University in highly-anticipated Greater Spokane League dual ahead of Tri-State Tournament

As most high school students get ready to put their feet up to start the holiday break, top wrestlers from around the region are just looking to catch their breath. With a full slate of Greater Spokane League duals Wednesday and Thursday followed by the 51st annual Tri-State Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, it’s hard to find a more difficult test of physical and mental fortitude on the calendar.
MEAD, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga to factor inflation into decision for tuition, room and board rates in 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University (GU) will factor in inflation into the price of tuition, room and board in 2023, according to a statement shared by the university. Jamie Aitken, director of strategic communications for GU, shared an official statement that said the university is facing significant inflation impacts on a wide range of expenses, which will inform rate increase.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. "On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family," Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. "Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead."
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council to clear past-due utility bills

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Second teen arrested in connection to robberies in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to a pair of robberies that occurred on the evening of Dec. 7. The 17-year-old boy was charged with 1st degree robbery. SPD is continuing to identify and locate additional suspects, and more...
SPOKANE, WA

