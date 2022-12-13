Read full article on original website
No. 23 Gonzaga women open West Coast Conference play against rival Brigham Young
The win over UC Davis was barely in the books when the postgame conversation turned to the Gonzaga women’s West Coast Conference opener on Saturday in the Kennel. More to the point, the game is against BYU, which is making its last scheduled appearance in Spokane before joining the Big 12 Conference next year.
Mead wrestling tops University in highly-anticipated Greater Spokane League dual ahead of Tri-State Tournament
As most high school students get ready to put their feet up to start the holiday break, top wrestlers from around the region are just looking to catch their breath. With a full slate of Greater Spokane League duals Wednesday and Thursday followed by the 51st annual Tri-State Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, it’s hard to find a more difficult test of physical and mental fortitude on the calendar.
Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders lifts Mt. Spokane boys in second half; Lucy Lynn scores 20 points for Gonzaga Prep girls
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Mt. Spokane 50, North Central 43: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points, 12 in the second half, and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-3). Eli Williams led NC with 18...
Gonzaga to factor inflation into decision for tuition, room and board rates in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University (GU) will factor in inflation into the price of tuition, room and board in 2023, according to a statement shared by the university. Jamie Aitken, director of strategic communications for GU, shared an official statement that said the university is facing significant inflation impacts on a wide range of expenses, which will inform rate increase.
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
Crescent window displays back up with new pieces of Spokane history
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the most wonderful time of the year. The hot chocolate is warm, the Ch…
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body was found...
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. "On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family," Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. "Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead."
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren't showing up ahead of holidays
SPOKANE, Wash. - Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. "It tells you when it gets to...
Spokane City Council to clear past-due utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
Second teen arrested in connection to robberies in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to a pair of robberies that occurred on the evening of Dec. 7. The 17-year-old boy was charged with 1st degree robbery. SPD is continuing to identify and locate additional suspects, and more...
