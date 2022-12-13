Read full article on original website
Former Squalicum High School student files federal lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Squalicum High School student who says she was sexually assaulted while on the campus has filed a federal lawsuit against the Bellingham School District. The student says a male student repeatedly assaulted her in private and in front of others beginning in October 2021.
Bellingham woman says “demons” caused apartment fire
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham woman experiencing drug-induced hallucinations was arrested after attempting to set her apartment on fire. Court documents state that a fire was reported at the building on Friday night. Bellingham Fire officials determined that the fire began in a bedroom and appeared intentionally set. Crews...
Bellingham School Board votes to cover legal fees of accused administrators
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Public School board members have voted to cover the legal fees of three administrators accused of not reporting a student’s sexual assaults. Several parents present at a board meeting on Wednesday, December 14th, called for the administrators to be put on leave. Despite their...
Florida development company buys Bellis Fair Mall
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellis Fair Mall is officially under new ownership. 4th Dimension Properties, a mall development company based out of Orlando, Florida, announced on their website that they purchased the mall on November 29th. Bellis Fair sold for $44 million, which was above the original minimum price...
HS b-ball Thursday night
Just single games Thursday night…on the boys side Sehome beat Burlington 60-43. The Sehome girls lost to the Tigers 59-43. Our radio game Friday night has the undefeated Lynden Christian boys hosting Bellingham. That’s a 7:00 pre-game show and 7:15 tip on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
High school basketball finals Tuesday
High school basketball action from Tuesday night…on the boys side Lynden beat Squalicum 61-40. Sehome defeated Mount Baker 75-38. Bellingham beat Sedro-Woolley 58-49. In girls play Lynden beat Sedro-Woolley 57-37. Sehome defeated Mount Baker 70-38 and Bellingham got by Sedro-Woolley 35-27. Our next radio game is Friday night with...
