Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
WGNtv.com
Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
2 men held without bail in DuPage County for allegedly robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago and 18-year-old Jarquez Jones of Maywood are accused of robbing a woman’s purse at gunpoint Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago.
Chicago man sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for attempted murder on Christmas morning in 2019
CHICAGO - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and using it to shoot at individuals on Christmas morning in 2019. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, Rashid Jackson fired three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at individuals in the middle of a residential street in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
2 Brothers Killed In Ravenswood Alley Minutes After Other Nearby Shooting, Police Say
RAVENSWOOD — Two brothers were shot and killed in a Ravenswood alley Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 10 p.m., the 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were standing in an alley between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue just north of Lawrence Avenue when someone in a light-colored car opened fire, police said.
959theriver.com
Drew Peterson Continues to Appeal for a New Trial
Convicted murderer Drew Peterson continues to appeal the court for a new trial. The former Bolingbrook Police Officer’s public defender was in a Will County Courtroom on Wednesday regarding the petition. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He...
CPD warns of person who approached 2 female victims, grabbed 1 in Loop attack
Chicago police said the first victim was able to dodge the male suspect, but the next was chased into the street and grabbed.
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
959theriver.com
Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January
The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
cwbchicago.com
He allegedly went on a hapless and terrifying crime spree — while on parole for robbing an off-duty Chicago cop
Chicago — A man on parole for trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer in the Loop committed a string of ill-planned yet horrifying crimes on Sunday, including a carjacking and a terribly botched armed robbery in the Kenwood neighborhood, prosecutors say. Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Isaias Saucedo-Ugalde...
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
Caught on video: Men who appear to be armed with hammers rob another man in Humboldt Park
Two men who appeared to be armed with hammers robbed another man in on Chicago's Northwest Side, surveillance camera footage shows.
Elgin man gets 12 years in drugged DUI crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, was sentenced Monday by a Kane County judge.
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
Family of Shoved York High School Student With Special Needs Declines Formal Police Investigation
The family of a York High School student with disabilities has determined they will not press charges after a video surfaced of the student being shoved and bullied by another student while others stood by and watched, a press release from the Elmhurst Police Department said. The incident, captured on...
Comments / 1