The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO