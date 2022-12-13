Read full article on original website
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
Structure fire in the Town of Lyons
Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
Boulder County closing in on results of Marshall fire investigation
Nearly a year after the Marshall fire destroyed over 1,000 homes in Louisville and Superior, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is still working on learning the cause, but they say they are close. On Dec. 30, 2021, the Marshall fire broke out in unincorporated Boulder County. Members of the public...
Arvada apartment fire kills 1, leaves 50 homeless
One person died and two Arvada Police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arvada Wednesday, Arvada Police tweeted. Arvada Fire responded to a fire at Village West Apartments at 58th Avenue and Urban Street just after midnight Wednesday, according to police. Firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke, according to the tweet. One person died and others were transported to the hospital. ...
Stolen truck tracked to Lafayette, suspect apprehended
A white Dodge pickup truck and an enclosed trailer were stolen from the area of Nelson and Airport roads earlier today. The vehicles were tracked by police to Lafayette where multiple agencies worked together to apprehend the suspect. The pickup truck was pulling the enclosed trailer, Longmont Police stated in...
Water master plan could further prioritize conservation
Longmont will be looking at further water conservation as it updates its water efficiency master plan. Water Resources Manager Ken Huson explained to Longmont City Council during a workshop on Tuesday that the city must update its water efficiency master plan every seven years, as per state law. The final deadline for state acceptance is January 2025, but Longmont begins the planning process early to ensure there’s plenty of time for community input, Huson said.
Longmont police report: Dec. 14, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Migrant influx costing city $800K; mayor issues emergency declaration
Mayor Michael B. Hancock issued an emergency declaration Thursday because of the recent influx of immigrants fleeing Central and South America to Denver, which has to date cost taxpayers about $800,000. Staffing is one of the main drivers of the cost, Hancock said at a press conference. The mayor’s press conference marked the city’s second briefing in a week on the unfolding immigrant situation. ...
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.
Northern Integrated Supply Project achieves major milestone
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a federal Clean Water Act Section 404 Record of Decision for the Northern Integrated Supply Project. This is a major milestone for NISP, as it reflects the lead federal regulatory agency’s review and approval of the project. The Corps’ approval was...
denverite.com
Three Denver rec centers are now being used to temporarily house and help arriving migrants
Denver has activated a second emergency shelter at a city recreation center to accommodate migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. A third recreation center is also being used to provide shelter and reunification assistance for newly arriving migrants. As of Wednesday, 271 people were at the city’s first emergency...
Woman shot in road rage incident in Wheat Ridge
Police say a 58-year-old woman was seriously hurt after someone shot her during a road rage incident.
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Longmont seeks community feedback on redistricting options
Longmont’s city clerk is seeking feedback from residents about three options for ward redistricting. The city’s charter requires the boundaries be updated at least every 10 years, and the last redistricting occurred in 2012. Using updated data from the 2020 U.S. Census, Longmont City Clerk Dawn Quintana and...
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
Marshall Fire victims may lose insurance coverage as 1-year mark approaches
Marshall Fire families who may have only signed up for 12-month Additional Living Expenses through their insurance company may lose coverage on Dec. 31.
These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter thefts in Boulder
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community.
KKTV
Teen found safe following statewide alert
DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
