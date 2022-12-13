ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Structure fire in the Town of Lyons

Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
LYONS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arvada apartment fire kills 1, leaves 50 homeless

One person died and two Arvada Police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arvada Wednesday, Arvada Police tweeted. Arvada Fire responded to a fire at Village West Apartments at 58th Avenue and Urban Street just after midnight Wednesday, according to police. Firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke, according to the tweet. One person died and others were transported to the hospital. ...
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Water master plan could further prioritize conservation

Longmont will be looking at further water conservation as it updates its water efficiency master plan. Water Resources Manager Ken Huson explained to Longmont City Council during a workshop on Tuesday that the city must update its water efficiency master plan every seven years, as per state law. The final deadline for state acceptance is January 2025, but Longmont begins the planning process early to ensure there’s plenty of time for community input, Huson said.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 14, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Migrant influx costing city $800K; mayor issues emergency declaration

Mayor Michael B. Hancock issued an emergency declaration Thursday because of the recent influx of immigrants fleeing Central and South America to Denver, which has to date cost taxpayers about $800,000. Staffing is one of the main drivers of the cost, Hancock said at a press conference. The mayor’s press conference marked the city’s second briefing in a week on the unfolding immigrant situation. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver

The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Teen found safe following statewide alert

DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy