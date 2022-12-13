Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
More Testimony Taken On Proposed Assault Weapons Ban
Lawmakers continue to take testimony on the proposed ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. Several public safety advocates testified before a legislative committee Thursday, saying the ban and other measures are needed to reduce the risk of mass gun violence around the state. But incoming Illinois House Republican leader Tony McCombie spoke against the bill, saying it will leave Illinoisans more vulnerable and contending the proposal is ultimately unconstitutional.
25newsnow.com
Violence prevention experts, gun owners discuss proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are hearing from more people concerned about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They also faced critics Thursday who said the proposed ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers know they have the votes to pass the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” in the first...
Opponents of proposed Illinois gun ban testify, more hearings expected
(The Center Square) – Opponents of a proposal to ban certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois offered their opinions of the legislation during a House hearing Thursday. Just as at the first hearing on Monday for House Bill 5855, the second hearing also featured advocates pushing for a...
Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
Lawmakers consider assault weapon ban: 'Imagine a projectile tearing through your body'
Illinois lawmakers on Monday heard from survivors of the July Fourth mass shooting in Highland Park as they consider a proposed statewide ban on assault weapons.
nowdecatur.com
New Illinois laws attempt to stunt car burglaries
December 15, 2022 – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with over 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime, California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas, accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
No Cash Bail, Smoke Detector Rules and More: See All the New Illinois Laws for 2023
More than 100 new laws will be taking effect in Illinois starting on Jan. 1, 2023. From parts of the controversial new SAFE-T Act, including the end of cash bail, to a new smoke detector law to even a new state snake -- there will be a number of changes in store.
fox32chicago.com
Protect Illinois Communities Act: Gun violence survivors push for critical gun safety laws
CHICAGO - People hurt by gun violence voiced powerful support Monday for legislation designed to increase gun safety in Illinois. "We stand together right now to say enough is enough. Something needs to be done," said Continna Patterson. She was shot along with 10 family members at a vigil in October, and still suffers from an injury to her leg.
Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges
Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan,...
Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Their first hearing got underway in Chicago on Monday. An Illinois House panel heard testimony on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” a bill that would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices. It would also […]
Satanic Temple adds ‘Serpent of Genesis’ to Illinois Capitol Rotunda holiday display
A controversial holiday exhibit has returned to the Illinois Capitol.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker issues proclamation of passage for workers' rights amendment
CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing the passage of the Workers' Rights Amendment on Thursday. Under state law, the governor must issue an official proclamation after any constitutional amendment after it has been certified by the State Board of Elections. The new amendment, voted on by Illinoisans in November's general election, protects workers' rights to unionize and bargain as well as forbidding right-to-work laws in the private sector. Right-to-work laws allow workers to avoid paying union dues.
ABC7 Chicago
Illinois SAFE-T Act faces next test in court, where opponents say it violates state Constitution
KANKAKEE, Ill. -- Illinois' massive criminal justice reform law survived blistering political attacks throughout the 2022 election campaign and a renewed spotlight when lawmakers returned to Springfield a few weeks ago. Now, the controversial SAFE-T Act faces a new test in court, where opponents argue the General Assembly "doubled down"...
Illinois legislator celebrates signing of Respect for Marriage Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act signed into law, many LGBTQ individuals across the United States honored the signing, including here in Illinois. President Biden signed the bill into law on the White House lawn on Tuesday, inviting more than 2,000 LGBTQ guests to the ceremony. Several Republicans also voted […]
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
Hearings For Illinois' Proposed Assault Weapons Ban Begin Monday. Here's What the Bill Says
Hearings for HB 5855, a wide-ranging gun control bill known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" are set to begin Monday at 11 a.m. among Illinois Lawmakers who sit on the House Judiciary committee. Currently, seven states have laws on the books that ban assault weapons in at least some...
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
Comments / 2